One win is all that separates the Farmville Central girls’ and boys’ basketball teams from making their fourth consecutive 2A state championship game.
Both Jaguars teams will put their streaks on the line Saturday afternoon when they travel to Lee County High School in Sanford for the 2A Eastern Regional final.
The third-seeded girls’ team will open the doubleheader at 2 p.m. as they battle top-seeded St. Pauls, then the No. 1-seed boys’ team will follow with a rematch against No. 2 Kinston at 4 p.m.
Both Jags squads are making their fourth consecutive regional final appearance and face their toughest matchups of the postseason so far, as the opening four rounds of the state playoffs saw them each secure dominant victories.
The girls’ won their matchups with Camden County, Southwest Onslow, Beddingfield and Roanoke Rapids by an average of 35 points per game.
On the boys’ side, the Jaguars prevailed by 31 points per game in their matchups with Fairmont, Heide Trask, East Carteret and St. Pauls.
Here is a closer look at Saturday’s matchups:
GIRLS
Something has to give Saturday afternoon as neither Farmville Central nor St. Pauls have lost a game in 2022.
The Jaguars, who hold a record of 26-4, last suffered a loss Dec. 29 in a close 64-63 defeat at the hands of Garner in the John Wall Invitational, and they have since won 16 in a row.
For St. Pauls (27-1), its lone loss on the year came at the hands of Purnell Swett (66-57) back on Dec. 18, as it enters the matchup on a 21-game winning streak.
The matchup will pit a pair of strong offenses against one another, as Farmville Central averages 67.8 points per game, while the Bulldogs have scored 62.4 points per contest this year.
Offensively, Farmville Central is led by the one-two punch of Amiya Joyner and Journee McDaniel.
Joyner leads the team with 17.7 points per game, as she has scored in double figures in all but two of her games this year.
The senior also averages 12 rebounds a night, and has recorded double-doubles in the last three playoff matchups.
Fellow senior McDaniel saved her best games for last, as her three highest scoring games of the season have come in the postseason.
She is averaging 15.2 points and 8.2 boards per game on the year, while Farmville Central has also gotten a pair of double-digit scoring performances this postseason from both Jahnyah Willioughby and Kalyn Baker.
The Bulldogs enter the contest with four players averaging double figures on the season.
Jakieya Thompson leads the group, as the junior is averaging 15 points, followed by the senior duo of Taliya Council (12.5 ppg) and Tamyra Council (11.8 ppg), while sophomore Jashontae Harris averages 11.3 points per night.
The Council sisters lead St. Pauls on the boards, as Tamyra averages a double-double with 11.8 rebounds, while Taliya follows with 8.4.
St. Pauls has won its four playoff games by an average of 27.3 points per game, as its closest matchup came against a familiar foe of the Jaguars in North Pitt in Round 2.
The Bulldogs edged North Pitt 66-58. Farmville Central defeated the Panthers three times this year by scores of 69-57, 57-40 and 81-72.
Last season, an undefeated Bulldogs squad had to bow out of the state playoffs prior to the second round due to COVID, and they are looking to make their first state title appearance since 1999.
BOYS
As many expected would happen as soon as the NCHSAA brackets were released, the long-awaited rematch between Farmville Central and Kinston has arrived with a spot in the 2A state title game on the line.
The two teams did battle back on Jan. 15 in the Brandon Ingram MLK Showcase, a game that saw the Jaguars prevail 61-45 after the game was called off with four minutes and change remaining due to a fight in the crowd.
Both teams enter on a 15-game winning streak, as the Vikings (23-2) have not lost since, while the win was the second on the current streak for the Jaguars (26-3).
Through four state playoff games, the two sides have had varying paths, as Farmville Central has won in commanding fashion, while Kinston has had a few hard-fought wins.
The Jaguars’ margin of victory has been 31 points per game, while Kinston has had a pair of tough battles with Washington (69-56) and then again in its most recent game in the quarterfinals against Cummings, where it escaped with a 58-55 win.
Both teams have high-powered offensive attacks, as Farmville Central holds the edge, averaging 78.9 points per game this year, while the Vikings score an average of 65.8 points per contest.
The Jaguars rely on a balanced offensive approach. Their five typical starters are Jah Short, Alex Moye, Jayden Pitt, Derrick Cox and Mykal Williams, along with a few players off the bench. All have the ability to score in double figures on any given night.
Kinston also has a deep lineup filled with players who can contribute, as it is led by the likes of Jeremy Dixon, Dontae Ellis and Jaylen Cobb.
The Vikings are looking to make their first state title game appearance since 2015, which was the final of four consecutive 2A titles for the team.