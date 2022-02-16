FARMVILLE — Both the Farmville Central girls’ and boys’ basketball teams came away with wins on their home court in the Eastern Plains 2A Conference semifinals Wednesday night.
The boys’ game saw the Jaguars use a pair of 9-0 first quarter runs to take command of the game early on their way to an 88-58 victory over Ayden-Grifton.
“I thought defensively, after the first 20 or 30 seconds, we were locked in,” Farmville Central head coach Larry Williford said. “We were on every pass and disrupted them and I’m just very proud of this group of guys for buying in on the defensive end.”
Farmville Central will now host Greene Central for the EPC title on Friday at 7:30 p.m., while Ayden-Grifton (12-11) will await its destination in the 2A state playoffs.
“I’m excited, that’s who I was hoping we would play,” Williford said. “It’s one of the best rivalries in North Carolina, this place will be packed, it’ll be loud and they atmosphere will be just like the state playoffs.”
The Jaguars swept the regular season series with the Rams, winning 90-57 at home and 79-74 on the road.
After the Chargers opened the scoring on a bucket from Michael Honey, the hosts scored the next nine points of the game to take the lead for good.
Jayden Pitt scored the first five points of the run, draining a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession before connecting on a pair of free throws.
Alex Moye and Mykal Williams then scored on the inside just 15 seconds apart off a pair of Ayden-Grifton turnovers to put Farmville Central (21-3) ahead 9-2 at the 4:31 mark of the first quarter.
Later in the quarter, the Jaguars used another nine-point run over the span of 1:22 to break the game open.
The run got started with a trey from Moye, before a bucket from Jah Short and a lay in 11 seconds later by Pitt after he recorded a steal in the backcourt.
Williams capped the run with a bucket in the paint to push the lead to 20-6 with 67 seconds to go in the opening frame.
The trio of Short (8), Pitt (7) and Moye (5) accounted for all but four of the Jags’ points in the first quarter, as they took a 24-8 lead into the second.
Short finished with 18 points and led a group of five players to finish the night in double figures for Farmville Central.
Pitt added 15, while Williams notched 14, Moye 13 and Derrick Cox 10 to reach double digits, and Omaurie Phillips finished just shy of the mark with eight points.
“They all play hard, fast and together. This time of year, if you’re worrying about whose getting the sugar, then you’re going to be in trouble,” Williford said.
The Chargers tried to make a dent during the second quarter behind a 6-0 run on a pair of scores from freshman Hatteras Jenkins and two foul shots from Christian Shearouse to pull within 11.
Farmville Central was able to quickly recapture the momentum with an 9-0 run to close the first half.
Cox got it started with a pair of scores on consecutive possessions, first scoring after grabbing an offensive board, then recording a steal and a lay in.
The run was capped by Williams, who drilled a corner 3-pointer with just over a minute to go before scoring the final points of the half in the paint to send the Jaguars into the break with a 40-20 advantage.
The third quarter was more of the same, as Ayden-Grifton made a run and nearly cut the deficit to single digits once again, before the home side responded with a run of its own to put the game out of reach once and for all.
The Chargers went on an 8-0 run in just 48 seconds to pull within 11 (47-36) nearing the midway point of the quarter.
Quinton Mitchell and Honey connected from behind the arc before Mitchell scored on the inside to cap the run.
Just like it did in the second quarter, Farmville Central responded with an even larger run of its own.
The Jaguars shut the door with an 11-0 surge after a Tremayne Phillips score had brought the Chargers within 12 at 50-38 with 3:12 remaining in the quarter.
Cox drew a foul on the inside before a technical foul was issued on the Chargers’ bench, and the Jags’ senior went 4-of-4 at the line.
On the ensuing extra possession, Williams hit a deep 3 and the lead was suddenly 19.
Moye and Williams finished the run off with a pair of scores underneath to stretch the lead to 23 with 1:24 left in the frame.
The Jaguars also scored the final five points of the quarter in the closing 29 seconds on a trey from Moye and a basket from Short to take a 68-42 lead into the fourth.
Farmville Central emptied its bench for most of the final eight minutes, as Phillips led the way in the final frame with all eight of his points.
Xavier Sheppard and TJ Perkins also chipped in on the offensive end off the bench in the final frame to help close out the 30-point win.
GIRLS’ GAME Farmville Central 69 West Craven 26
Farmville Central scored early and often in the opening half on its way to a commanding 69-26 victory over visiting West Craven in the EPC semifinals Wednesday.
FC will now take on North Pitt on its home court in the EPC championship game Friday at 6 p.m.
The Jaguars won both regular season meetings with the Panthers, 69-57 at home and 57-40 in the regular season finale at North Pitt.
The Jaguars opened the scoring on a bucket from Kamiyah Wooten just eight seconds in, a score that sparked a 17-0 run to start the game.
Amiya Joyner accounted for eight of those points, while Journee McDaniel added five and Jahnyah Willoughby added a basket.
The first-quarter scoring was capped by a score by Corinne Denham, which gave Farmville Central (21-4) a 24-5 lead after eight minutes.
The hosts then used runs of nine and 11 points in the second quarter to push their lead to 46-11 at the half.
Wooten (5) and McDaniel (4) accounted for all nine points in the first run to open the quarter, while Wooten also accounted for five points during the 11-point run.
The other six points came from a 3-pointer by Kalyn Baker, a McDaniel bucket and a Joyner free throw.
Joyner finished with a game-high 16 points, while Wooten followed with 14 and McDaniel also finished in double figures with 11.
The third quarter saw another lengthy Jaguars run, as this time the hosts scored 14 consecutive points to help them extend their lead to 62-14 entering the final quarter of play.
Willoughby led the run with four points, while McDaniel, Joyner, Denham, Nakevia Phillips and Jamya Saddler all added scores during the stretch.
West Craven was able to hold a 12-7 edge in the fourth, as Carma Wright scored four points for Farmville in the frame, to bring the final score to 69-26.
North Pitt 80 SouthWest Edgecombe 38
The Panthers coasted into Friday’s EPC championship tilt against Farmville Central with an easy win on Wednesday night.
Aquarius Pettaway exploded for 30 points for North Pitt (18-7), while Zamareya Jones poured in 24 and Kenae Edwards 11 in the win.