BETHEL — North Pitt and Southwest Edgecombe split a pair of games Wednesday night with the host girls and the visiting boys teams coming away with victories in Eastern Plains 2A Conference action.
In the girls’ game, the trio of J’Nadia Maye, Aquarius Pettaway and Kenae Edwards led the way for the Panthers, outscoring the visitors by themselves to power the team to a 65-47 win.
North Pitt has now won four in a row by an average of 34 points per game despite being without its leading scorer in Zamareya Jones, who suffered an injury late in a loss to Farmville Central but is expected to return for the team’s game Friday.
“We’re trying to get better as a team while Zamareya is out. We’re working on a few things and getting different people accustomed to different lineups,” North Pitt head coach Antwon Pittman said.
Maye finished with a team-high 21, while Pettaway added a double-double with 18 points and 22 rebounds and Edwards also finished in double figures with 11 points.
The beginning and ending portions of the opening quarter were tightly contested as the teams traded scores, but the difference for North Pitt (17-3, 8-1 EPC) was a 15-0 run in the middle portions of the frame.
Trailing 5-4, the Panthers got a spark from Maye, who converted back-to-back three-point plays in the span of just 19 seconds to give them the lead for good.
Edwards followed with a quick five-point run of her own, first draining a 3-pointer before coming away with a steal and scoring on a fast break 22 seconds after.
A pair of free throws from Pettaway followed by a score in the paint from Edwards brought the score to 19-5 with 2:49 left in the first quarter.
“I had to step up because one of our sisters (Jones) is out, so I had to play for her,” Pettaway said. “I had to play for my fans and my family.”
The visiting Cougars were able to cut into the lead some down the stretch, but North Pitt still maintained a 23-12 advantage after eight minutes of action.
Pettaway helped the Panthers push their lead to 18 points heading into the half by scoring 11 points in the second quarter.
Six of those 11 came on a quarter-ending 8-2 run to send the hosts into the second half up 40-22.
The senior started the run with a bucket at the 2:07 mark before Edwards came away with a steal and a lay-in on Southwest Edgecombe’s ensuing possession.
Pettaway added a score underneath with just over a minute left before closing the first-half scoring with a basket after grabbing an offensive board with five seconds on the clock.
The Cougars opened the second half on a 7-0 run, as they got within 13 on two occasions in the third quarter, but that was as close as they would come.
A three-point play from Pettaway followed by a Maye 3-pointer along with a trey from Olivia Johnson helped the home side rebuild its 18-point lead at 54-36 heading into the fourth.
In the final frame, North Pitt used a 7-2 run to take its largest lead of the night at 65-41 with 2:04 to play.
The stretch was started by a foul shot from Kyleigh Barrett, as Edwards added a score and Maye had a pair of scores during the run.
Southwest Edgecombe then scored the game’s final six points over the last minute and change to bring the deficit back down to 18 once again and bring the final score to 65-47.
North Pitt returns to the court Friday when it visits Washington.
Boys’ Game Southwest Edgecombe 57 North Pitt 53
In a back-and-forth affair that saw neither team lead by more than six points, North Pitt fell just short in the closing seconds.
Trailing by three late, the Panthers had a corner 3-pointer rim out as the foul shooting of Xavier Mayo down the stretch sealed the game for the Cougars.
Mayo, who scored a game-high 25 points, went 8-of-8 from the foul line in the final 1:01 of the game.
The Panthers faced a five-point deficit of 44-39 heading into the final three minutes and change, before a Julius Jones trey sparked the late-game rally.
Devin Crumble added a 3 of his own before converting on a three-point play to bring North Pitt (5-14, 3-6 EPC) within one at 49-48 with 1:21 remaining.
Jones and Crumble paced the offense for the Panthers with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
The hosts were never able to tie the game or take the lead from that point, as Mayo and the Cougars closed out the road win.
Southwest Edgecombe led 14-10 after a back-and-forth first quarter, before the Panthers cut the deficit in half at 27-25 heading into the locker room.
The Cougars maintained their two-point lead heading into the fourth quarter with a 39-37 edge before holding on down the stretch.
MIDDLE SCHOOLS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL Hope 70, E.B. Aycock 5
Britni Silver scored 23 points to lead all scorers for Hope on Wednesday night.
Alaya Clemons added 13 and Charlazha Wilson and Zaniyah Alston 10 apiece.
Hope plays its final home game today against P.S. Jones.