The South Central boys’ and girls’ basketball teams both came away with victories on their home court in the second round of the NCHSAA 3A playoffs Thursday night.
With the wins, both teams will be back in action Saturday in the third round and will both take on Rocky Mount, with the boys’ remaining home, while the girls’ will hit the road for the first time this postseason.
In the boys’ game, the top-seeded Falcons set the tone in the opening seconds and never trailed, despite a constant battle from visiting No. 16 Northern Nash, on the way to a 53-46 win.
“It was a heck of a game, Northern Nash is a very good team,” South Central head coach Chris Cherry said. “We’ve got a do a little better job of closing the game, making free throws and things of that nature.”
In the opening 10 seconds of the game, Nicholas Taylor threw down as dunk on a Knights’ defender while drawing a foul, and he completed the three-point play at the line to open the scoring.
After the visitors got within a point with a pair of foul shots, the Falcons went on a 5-0 run to add to their lead.
Omar Harris sparked the run with a three-point play after grabbing an offensive rebound, while Ta’ric Raynor added a score on the inside just over a minute later.
A 3-pointer from Harris, who finished the night with 15 points, helped South Central maintain a 15-11 lead after one quarter of play.
Joseph Thompson led the home side with 16 points in the victory, while Taylor added eight
Raynor capped the opening-quarter scoring with a bucket on a 1-on-1 after a long outlook pass from Taylor inside of the final minute of the frame.
After a high-paced first eight minutes, the game slowed down in the second quarter, as the key swing was a 7-2 run by the Falcons that helped them take a 26-18 lead into the half.
The run got started by back-to-back buckets from Thompson, who first scored in the paint before getting a friendly bounce on a baseline jumper.
After a bucket on the other end by Northern Nash, Harris drained a 3-pointer to put his team up nine with 3:14 to play in the first half.
The trey proved to be the final field goal of the final three minutes and change, as a lone free throw by the Knights with 17 seconds left were the only points down the stretch in the second quarter.
The teams traded runs in the third quarter, but in the end, the visitors were only able to cut one point off the deficit as South Central led 38-31 going into the fourth.
A 5-0 run on a Thompson 3-pointer and a Shemar Webb bucket gave the Falcons their largest lead of the quarter at 31-19 at the 6:27 mark of the frame.
After a basket by each team, Northern Nash responded with a 7-0 run to pull within five nearing the midway point of the quarter.
Sean Phillips, who scored a game-high 18 for the Knights, capped the run with a bucket with 4:16 left in the frame.
Thompson responded with a score of his own 20 seconds later to put an end to the run.
Northern Nash was never able to make a run in the final eight minutes despite some spotty free-throw shooting from the Falcons, who went 6-of-13 from the stripe in the fourth.
A 3 from Demondre Haymon brought the Knights to within 49-43 with 54 ticks left, but it proved to be the last gasp for the visiting side.
Harris and Thompson then both went 1-of-2 at the line in the span of 10 seconds before Harris put the game away by hitting a pair of foul shots with 13 seconds left.
Jessiah Atkinson closed the scoring with a 3 in the final 10 seconds to bring the final deficit back down to single digits at 53-46.
“We get a chance to stay together for another 48 hours. We’ll work on our free throws and game plan,” Cherry said. “We’ve got a great home crowd and hopefully we can take advantage of it on Saturday.”
No. 8 Rocky Mount defeated No. 9 Terry Sanford 63-48 Thursday night.
GIRLS’ GAME
South Central 62, E.E. Smith 51Fifth-seeded South Central used a strong third quarter to overcome a halftime deficit as it held off 12th-seed E.E. Smith on its home floor in a second-round matchup Thursday night.
The Falcons trailed 33-26 at the half before coming out of the break strong to recapture the lead.
A’mari Palmer set the tone with the first of her two 3-pointers in the quarter coming just 20 seconds into the half to open a 6-0 run which pulled the hosts within a point.
On the next trip down the floor, Kayla Smith was fouled and went 1-of-2 at the line, and Kayla Friend pulled down the rebound on the missed second free throw and scored in the paint to cap the run.
A quick five-point run later in the quarter gave the Falcons the lead.
First, Alondra Jordan drained a 3 to pull South Central back within one, then Akima Hukins scored in the paint on the next possession to give the hosts a 41-40 lead.
E.E. Smith responded 16 seconds later when Keashiana Murphy hit a 3 of her own to give the visitors the lead back.
After a Palmer 3, Skylar White banked in a trey of her own for the Golden Bulls with 39 seconds left in the half.
Jaidyn Boswell then pulled the Falcons even with a bucket in the paint nine seconds later, before Friend capped the scoring with a jumper with five seconds left to give South Central a 48-46 edge after three quarters, a lead they would hold the entirety of the fourth quarter.
The Falcons held E.E. Smith to just one field goal in the final eight minutes, outscoring the away side 14-5 to close out the 11-point win.
Palmer scored six of her game-high 21 points in the opening quarter to help South Central take a 14-9 lead after eight minutes.
Smith and Friend also finished in double figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively, as Boswell chipped in seven points.
The second quarter saw Murphy shoot lights-out from behind the arc for the Golden Bulls, as she drilled four 3s in the frame to help her team go ahead 33-26 heading into the break.
The No. 4 Rocky Mount girls edged No. 13 Eastern Alamance Thursday by a score of 52-48.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL Saint Pauls 66, North Pitt 58
The Panthers saw their season come to a close on Thursday night on the road at Saint Pauls.
North Pitt finished the season 19-9. Aquarius Pettaway scored 15 points in her final game, and Zamareya Jones again led the Panthers with 26 in the loss.
OTHER GIRLS’ SCORES
Farmville Central 86, Southwest Onslow 53
D.H. Conley 69, Richmond 60
OTHERS BOYS’ SCORES
Farmville Central 81, Heide Trask 38
D.H. Conley 53, Pinecrest 47
Cummings 74, Greene Central 63