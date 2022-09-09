Conley's Herring

D.H. Conley quarterback Jason Herring (1) fires a 59-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Crumpler after tracking down a bad snap during the third quarter of last Friday’s game against Cleveland.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

Seven of the area’s eight teams will play their final non-conference game of the regular season tonight.

The seven-game slate features a pair of teams looking to keep a zero in the loss column in Greene Central and John Paul II, while South Central, Ayden-Grifton and Farmville Central are still searching for their first wins of the campaign.