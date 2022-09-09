Seven of the area’s eight teams will play their final non-conference game of the regular season tonight.
The seven-game slate features a pair of teams looking to keep a zero in the loss column in Greene Central and John Paul II, while South Central, Ayden-Grifton and Farmville Central are still searching for their first wins of the campaign.
North Pitt has the area’s first bye week of the season, as it will wrap up non-conference play in Week 6 when it visits North Johnston.
Here is a closer look at each of the seven Week 4 games featuring area teams:
D.H. Conley (2-1) at Northern Nash (3-0)
The Vikings will wrap up their tough non-conference schedule coming off their first loss of the season, a 34-23 defeat at the hands of Cleveland, while Northern Nash has been dominant in its 3-0 start, outscoring its opponents a combined 155-12.
Both teams’ offensive attacks have been led by strong quarterback play in the early going, and Week 3 was no different.
Keno Jones threw for 324 touchdowns and five touchdowns for the Knights, as the senior has found the end zone 12 times through the air this season to no interceptions behind 728 yards. On the other side, Conley’s offense is paced by senior Jason Herring under center, who had a pair of touchdown passes against the Rams on 257 yards.
The teams met last season, as it was the Vikings coming away with a narrow 34-32 Week 3 victory.
J.H. Rose (2-1) at Southwest Onslow (0-2)
The Rampants bounced back from their first loss of the season in a big way last week with a strong performance against Northeastern, while Southwest Onslow is in search of its first win of the season after having its Week 3 contest cancelled.
Rose has had no shortage of offensive prowess in its first three games, averaging 42 points per game, while the same can not be said for the Stallions, who have scored just six points in their two games.
Will Taylor continues to lead the Rampants’ offense, throwing for 595 yards and nine touchdowns this season, with Kenderius Geddis as his main target, as the senior has 12 grabs for 242 yards and five scores.
Southwest Onslow brings a run-heavy offense into the game and has just six passing yards on the year, while Darrold Dorsey leads the way on the ground with 187 yards.
Last season, the teams met in Week 4 as well, and it was the Rampants picking up their first win of the year in a 50-12 victory which sparked their run to the 3A state title game.
Willow Spring (1-1) at South Central (0-3)
Despite being 0-3, the Falcons have had a chance to win all three of their games, as they have lost by a combined 16 points.
On the other side, Willow Spring has been in a pair of blowouts, losing 61-0 to New Bern in Week 2 before routing Seaforth 49-0 last Thursday night.
Both teams bring a relatively balanced offensive attack into the game, as Lucas Kuberacki leads South Central with 366 yards through the air and 101 rushing yards.
Chayson Ingram-Gray has thrown for 293 yards for the Storm, while the ground game is led by Kevin Thompson’s 129 yards.
Turnovers continue to hurt the Falcons, as they are averaging three giveaways per game.
Greene Central (3-0) at Eastern Wayne (1-2)
The Rams will look to finish off non-conference play on a high and head into Eastern Plains 2A Conference play as the league’s lone undefeated team.
Greene Central has been dominant in its first three games, outscoring its opponents by an average of 33.3 points per game.
Eastern Wayne is looking to snap a two-game losing skid after starting the season with a win.
Offensively, the Rams continue to put up big numbers, as Justice Debro has rushed for over 100 yards in all three games, leading a unit that is already closing in on the 1,000 yard mark with 497 yards and five scores.
Wilkes Thomas has added 402 yards and six scores through the air, as Jonathon Willis (183 yds, 2 TDs) and Jamari Coppage (142 yds, 3 TDs) are his go-to targets.
Wayne Christian (2-0) at John Paul II (3-0)
In the lone battle of unbeatens this week, the Saints look to continue their hot start as they host the Eagles.
Close-game wins have been vital to both teams’ strong starts, as JP2 is 2-0 in games decided by seven points or less, while Wayne Christian also as a victory in a game decided by one score.
A pair of talented running backs will go toe-to-toe, as Rion Roseborough has rushed for 467 yards and five scores for the Saints this fall. On the other side, Shiquan Ethridge is leading the Eagles’ ground game with 239 yards and four scores in two games.
Farmville Central (0-3) at Swansboro (1-2)
Searching for its first win of the season, Farmville Central hits the road to take on the Pirates, who are also off to a less-than-ideal start to the season.
The Jaguars are looking to snap an eight-game losing streak that dates back to last season, as their best performance to date came on the road, a narrow 30-29 defeat at the hands of North Lenoir.
Swansboro is coming off a loss at the hands of North Brunswick after shutting out South Lenoir for its lone win of the season in Week 2.
It has been a struggle for both teams to get their passing games going this season, as dual-threat quarterback Brandon Knight has used his legs for the most part for Farmville Central, rushing for 303 yards and three touchdowns on the year.
Hyuga Doreus also has three rushing scores for the Pirates behind a team-leading 160 yards.
Beddingfield (0-3) at Ayden-Grifton (0-3)
One thing is certain in Friday night’s matchup in Littlefield: one team will head into its respective conference opener on a high after picking up their first win of the season.
Both teams have struggled to keep opponents out of the end zone this season, as the Chargers are allowing 45.3 points per game, while Beddingfield is surrendering 40.3 points a game.
The Bruins rely heavily on their ground game, as Malik Woodard and Desmond Wooten come into the game with a combined 368 rushing yards and two touchdowns.