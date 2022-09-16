Six of the area’s eight high school football teams get their conference slate under way on the gridiron tonight.
D.H. Conley has a bye week and will get conference play started next week, while John Paul II began conference play last Friday night with an emphatic 74-32 victory over Wayne Christian.
With Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference and Eastern Plains 2A Conference action getting started, it brings the first clash of area teams as EPC foes Greene Central and North Pitt meet.
The Saints and Rams are the area’s lone remaining unbeaten teams, while Ayden-Grifton enters EPC play in search of its first win of the year.
Here is a closer look at each of this week’s games:
J.H. Rose (3-1) at Jacksonville (3-0)
J.H. Rose visits Jacksonville in a key early-season BCC contest, one that is also a rematch of last season’s 3A East Regional final.
Rose reached the title game with a 35-28 win over the Cardinals, its second one-score victory over its conference foes last fall.
This season, both teams are off to strong starts and will look to pick up a key early conference victory.
While the Rampants’ offense is off to a strong start, they will likely face the stingiest defense they’ve seen so far this season, as Jacksonville has surrendered only 3.3 points per game.
Will Taylor continued his strong season for Rose with his fourth three-touchdown game in as many weeks to start the season, as the senior has thrown for 793 yards and the 12 scores to just three interceptions.
Two-thirds of those touchdown passes have gone to Kenderius Geddis, who has eight scores on 15 grabs for 317 yards.
A majority of the Cardinals’ scores come in the ground game, with sophomore Damon June leading the team with five TDs on 21 carries for 175 yards.
Both teams shut out Southwest Onslow in non-conference play, with the Rampants defeating the Stallions 30-0 last week, while Jacksonville won 14-0 in the season opener.
South Central (1-3) at Northside-Jacksonville (0-3)
Coming off their first win of the season last week, the Falcons hit the road to begin BCC play with a new look on the sideline.
South Central announced on Wednesday that first-year head coach Kendrick Parker would be stepping away from the program, and Robert Wolbert will take over as interim head coach.
The Falcons will go for back-to-back wins against a Northside-Jacksonville team that has suffered three blowout losses to start the year.
On the other side, South Central is just a few plays away from having a winning record, as its three losses to start the year came by a combined 18 points.
Both teams rely heavily on the passing game, but both have also been hurt by interceptions, as the Falcons have 485 yards and five touchdowns through the air but have also thrown six interceptions.
Northside-Jacksonville quarterback KJ Pollock has thrown for six scores behind 472 yards, but has also been picked off five times.
Greene Central (4-0) at North Pitt (1-2)
After going undefeated in non-conference play, the Rams will face their first EPC test of the season when they visit North Pitt.
Greene Central has used both a prolific offense and a stout defense to outscore its opponents by an average of 34 points per game this year.
For the Panthers, who are coming off a bye week, it has been an up-and-down season, as they started with a narrow loss before routing Manteo, and then suffering a blowout defeat at the hands of Roanoke Rapids in Week 3.
A balanced run game has been crucial for the Rams offense, as four players have rushed for over 100 yards on the year, including a trio who have surpassed the 200-yard mark.
Justice Debro leads the running back corps with 497 yards and five touchdowns on 46 totes.
Dual-threat quarterback Devin Crumble leads the North Pitt offense, while he has split snaps behind center with Famous Wilson.
Farmville Central (1-3) at SouthWest Edgecombe (1-3)
The Jaguars will look to win back-to-back games for the first time since the 2017 season when they hit the road to take on SouthWest Edgecombe in an EPC battle.
Following three consecutive losses to open the year, Farmville Central edged Swansboro 22-19 last week, while the Cougars enter the contest having lost two in a row.
Brandon Knight continues to power the Jaguars’ offense, as he is rushing for 106.5 yards per game (426 total) and has found the end zone four times on the year.
For SouthWest Edgecombe, offensive struggles have led to all of its losses, as it scored just 13 points combined in the three games.
The Cougars bring in a run-heavy offense, led by Jalen Willoughby, who ran for 113 yards in their lone win.
SouthWest has won the last eight meetings, with the Jags’ last win coming in 2013.
Ayden-Grifton (0-4) at West Craven (1-3)
A pair of teams that struggled to get much going in their non-conference slate will look to start EPC play on a high note tonight.
Both sides have been hampered by defensive struggles this season, as the Chargers are allowing 42.5 points per game in their winless start.
West Craven is surrendering 30.5 points a game, including being shut out the last two weeks by a combined 83 points against BCC powers New Bern and Havelock.
Ayden-Grifton is coming off its closest came of the season, as it was edged 34-27 by Beddingfield at home last week.
John Paul II (4-0) at Rocky Mount Academy (3-0)
The Saints will face their second undefeated opponent in as many weeks as they continue NCISAA Big 8 Conference play with a trip to Rocky Mount Academy.
A pair of high-scoring offenses will go toe-to-toe, as JP2 is averaging 44.7 points per game while the Eagles come into the game averaging 56.6 points in their three games this season.
While both teams put up big numbers offensively, they do so in two vastly different approaches, as the Saints bring in a run-heavy offense, while Rocky Mount Academy has a much more balanced approach.
All 24 of John Paul II’s offensive touchdowns have come in the ground game, led by Rion Roseborough’s 10 scores on 76 carries for 648 yards.
For the Eagles, their offensive yardage is almost an even split between 587 passing yards and 525 yards on the ground.
Wells Hutson has thrown for 482 yards and six TDs, while Reggie Branch leads RMA’s ground game with 161 yards and Isaac Lewis leads the team in rushing touchdowns with six.
John Paul II is 2-0 all-time against the Eagles, including a narrow 44-36 victory last season.
Girls' Tennis
J.H. Rose 9, Havelock 0
The J.H. Rose girls' tennis team continued its strong start to the season, moving to 3-1 with a sweep of visiting Havelock Thursday afternoon.
Leading the way for the Rampants were a trio of players who recorded 6-0, 6-0 wins in singles action in Edie Yount (No. 1), Virginia Blount (No. 4), and Christine Carter (No. 5).
At No. 2 singles, Dabney Osborne won 6-1, 6-0, while Cecelia Batton won her No. 3 singles 6-1, 6-1, and Vita Varney won 6-2, 6-1 in the No. 6 singles match.
In doubles action, Bella Dameron and Katie Satterfield teamed up to win the No. 1 match 8-1.
Also picking up 8-1 wins in doubles were Lily Walker and Lila Harris (No. 2) and the duo of Bergan Osborne and Elizabeth Perry (No. 3).
J.H. Rose returns to the court Tuesday when it visits Jacksonville.
Varsity Volleyball
D.H. Conley 3, New Bern 0
D.H. Conley returned home from New Bern with a 25-18, 25-19, 25-16 sweep following Thursday's BCC match.
Kylah Silver paced the Vikings at the net with 12 kills, followed by Reagan Kresho's nine, Britni Silver's eight to go along with a pair of blocks, and Maddie Vestal's five kills and three blocks.
Leading the offense for Conley, which moved to 6-4 with the victory, was Mallie Blizzard with 33 assists.
The Vikings continue BCC play on the road Tuesday when they visit South Central.
J.H. Rose 3, Ayden-Grifton 0
The Rampants made it eight consecutive wins, all by way of sweeps, with a three-set win on the road over Ayden-Grifton Thursday.
Both teams return to action Tuesday, as J.H. Rose (14-1) hosts Havelock, while Ayden-Grifton (7-3) visits Washington.
Farmville Central 3, Greene Central 0
Farmville Central pushed its winning streak to six with a sweep of Greene Central in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference match Thursday.
The Jaguars moved to 7-3 with the win and visit North Pitt Tuesday, while the Rams fell to 8-5 and return to the court Monday at Eastern Wayne.
North Pitt 3, West Craven 1
The Panthers secured a four-set victory over visiting West Craven Thursday night.
North Pitt moved to 4-10 with the win and hosts Farmville Central Tuesday.
JV Volleyball
D.H. Conley 2, New Bern 0
The Vikings went on the road and secured a dominant sweep of New Bern Thursday, winning 25-5, 25-4 to move to 6-3 on the year.
Leading Conley in the win were Riley McGalliard, Skylar Phelps and Paige Money with three aces apiece, while McGalliard added 12 assists.
At the net, Sydney Carden finished with four kills and Autumn Dukawicz chipped in three kills.
On Tuesday, the Vikings will hit the road again to face South Central.
Boys' Soccer
Jacksonville 2, J.H. Rose 1, OT
J.H. Rose suffered its second consecutive loss, falling 2-1 on the road to Jacksonville in overtime Thursday.
The Rampants moved to 5-2-2 on the year with the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference defeat, as they will look to bounce back next Thursday when they host South Central.
Greene Central 2, Spring Creek 1
The Rams picked up their sixth consecutive win with a narrow 2-1 victory on the road over Spring Creek Thursday.
Greene Central (8-3) returns to EPC play Monday when it visits Ayden-Grifton.