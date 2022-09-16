090322_gdr_farmvillefootball-5.jpg

Farmville Central’s Tyvell Foskey runs from West Carteret’s Cutler Newman on Sept. 2.

 Willow Abbey Mercando/The Daily Reflector

Six of the area’s eight high school football teams get their conference slate under way on the gridiron tonight.

D.H. Conley has a bye week and will get conference play started next week, while John Paul II began conference play last Friday night with an emphatic 74-32 victory over Wayne Christian.