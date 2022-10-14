With just three weeks left in the regular season, the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference and Eastern Plains 2A Conference both have ties atop the standings.
Both ties will be broken tonight, however, as J.H. Rose visits New Bern to determine first place in the BCC, while Greene Central hosts West Craven in a battle of the EPC’s top two teams.
In other action, John Paul II looks to remain undefeated, D.H. Conley hosts Jacksonville in a pivotal contest, and South Central and Ayden-Grifton both search for their first conference wins.
Here is a closer look at each of this week’s games:
J.H. Rose (7-1) at New Bern (8-0)
While J.H. Rose and New Bern both come into the matchup on lengthy winning streaks, the way by which they have over the last few weeks could not be more different.
The Rampants enter on a six-game winning streak, but two of their last four victories have come in one-score games, as another was a one-score game well into the third quarter.
For New Bern, it has rolled over all eight of its opponents this fall, outscoring them by a combined 358-49, including four shutout victories.
Contrasting offenses will go toe-to-toe in the first-place deciding contest, as Rose has a pass-heavy offense, while a majority of the Bears’ yardage comes on the ground.
Will Taylor has thrown for 1,630 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Rampants, with nearly half (10) of those scores and 521 yards going to fellow senior Kenderius Geddis.
New Bern’s ground game is led by Arone Herring’s 1,053 yards and 11 scores, as it has totaled 2,851 yards on the ground this fall with five players over the century mark.
Last season, the Bears handed J.H. Rose its lone conference loss, winning 48-0 in Greenville.
Jacksonville (3-3) at D.H. Conley (3-4)
D.H. Conley will look to bounce back from a week that brought a pair of one-score losses as it hosts the Cardinals in a contest that could prove vital for playoff positioning.
Jacksonville is still in search of its first BCC win of the year, as it comes into the game losers of three in a row.
The game will feature a pair of balanced offenses, as Conley is led by the arm of senior Jason Herring, who 1,521 yards and nine passing touchdowns this season, but has been hampered by eight interceptions.
Damon June has nine rushing scores on 353 yards to pace the Cardinals’ offense.
Last season’s meeting saw the Vikings come away with a 42-21 victory on the road.
South Central (1-6) at Havelock (5-2)
The Falcons enter the matchup on a three-game losing streak, while Havelock comes in off back-to-back one-score victories.
South Central has struggled to get its offense going on the current skid, averaging just 10.7 points per game.
There has been no shortage of offensive firepower for the Rams, as dual-threat quarterback Andrew Frazier leads the way with 1,245 yards and 10 scores through the air to go along with 373 rushing yards.
West Craven (4-3) at Greene Central (8-0)
Greene Central will look to move to 9-0 for the first time in program history as it hosts the Eagles in a battle for first in the EPC.
The Rams had their closest game since Week 2 last Friday, but were still able to return home from Washington with a 26-13 victory.
For West Craven, last week saw it stretch its winning streak to three games with a key road win over Farmville Central.
A balanced run game has been pivotal for Greene Central this fall, as it has totaled 2,206 rushing yards for 28 scores, led by Jamari Coppage’s 796 yards and 11 touchdowns.
The offense will likely be facing its toughest test of the conference slate, as the Eagles have allowed just 11.3 points per game in conference play.
With a win, the Rams would secure at least a share of the EPC regular season title.
North Pitt (3-4) at Washington (2-5)
Coming off its first EPC win of the season, North Pitt will look to return to .500 on the season as it visits the Pam Pack.
Senior wideout NiJay Lee’s return from injury has had a noticeable boost to the Panthers’ offense.
Washington comes into the matchup on a four-game skid after starting the season 2-1.
Offensive struggles have inhibited the Pam Pack, as they are averaging 11.3 points a game on the losing streak.
SouthWest Edgecombe (2-5) at Ayden-Grifton (0-8)
Ayden-Grifton will look to pick up its first win of the year in its final home game when it hosts a Cougars squad coming off a bye week.
The injury-riddled Chargers have been outscored 197-23 in their four EPC matchups.
SouthWest Edgecombe snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over North Pitt Oct. 7.
Bear Grass Charter (4-4) at John Paul II (7-0)
The Saints will look to continue marching on as they host a Bear Grass Charter team that has had an up-and-down season.
John Paul II continues to rely on a powerful ground game, as it amassed 2,500 rushing yards for the season last week.
Rion Roseborough leads the rushing attack with 1,165 yards and 21 touchdowns, as the senior is averaging 166.4 yards per game.
The Bears come into the matchup having not won or lost back-to-back games all season.
Bear Grass Charter also has a run-based offense, as five backs have surpassed the 100-yard mark this fall.