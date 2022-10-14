Greene Central's Edwards

Greene Central’s Okie Edwards (9) stiff arms an Ayden-Grifton defender as he fights to get out of bounds in the closing seconds of the first half of a game earlier this season.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

With just three weeks left in the regular season, the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference and Eastern Plains 2A Conference both have ties atop the standings.

Both ties will be broken tonight, however, as J.H. Rose visits New Bern to determine first place in the BCC, while Greene Central hosts West Craven in a battle of the EPC’s top two teams.