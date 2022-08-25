North Pitt's Wilson

North Pitt head coach CJ Wilson, center, talks with his players during a timeout in the second quarter of Friday night's game against Riverside-Martin.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

One week of the 2022 high school football season has come and gone, as the area’s eight teams had split results in their openers.

Four picked up Week 1 victories and will be looking to move to 2-0 tonight, while the other four dropped their openers and will be looking to secure their first win of the season this week.