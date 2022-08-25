One week of the 2022 high school football season has come and gone, as the area’s eight teams had split results in their openers.
Four picked up Week 1 victories and will be looking to move to 2-0 tonight, while the other four dropped their openers and will be looking to secure their first win of the season this week.
Here is a closer look at each of the area teams’ Week 2 games:
J.H. Rose (1-0) at Cleveland (1-0)
The Rampants and Rams enter their Week 2 contest after both came away with dominant victories in their openers.
J.H. Rose opened with a 50-7 triumph of Hunt, while Cleveland went on the road and routed Cary 55-12.
A balanced offense was key for both sides last week, as Rose had 233 yards through the air and 162 on the ground, while the Rams finished with 221 yards passing and 220 yards rushing.
Cleveland quarterback Jackson Byrd completed 14 passes against the Imps, with five going for touchdowns, while Will Taylor threw for three scores for the Rampants.
Cary (0-1) at D.H. Conley (1-0)
Coming off a hard-fought opening win over Laney, the Vikings host Cary for their home opener.
Conley went on the road in Week 1 and secured a narrow 17-10 victory over the Buccaneers, while the Imps were trounced 55-12 on their home field by Cleveland last week.
Defense was key for the Vikings in their opener, as they came away with three interceptions to seal the win, while on the offensive side, Jason Herring connected with Cooper Marcum on a 45-yard touchdown pass.
For Cary, Jo Jo Williams III ran for 183 yards and two scores on seven carries in the loss to Cleveland.
West Craven (0-1) at South Central (0-1)
Coming off a close loss on the road at the hands of Kinston, South Central welcomes West Craven for its home opener.
The Falcons dropped a 30-28 decision on the road last week, while the Eagles fell 27-10 on their home field at the hands of West Carteret.
South Central is looking to secure the first win of the Kendrick Parker era, while also hoping to avoid starting 0-2 for the second consecutive season.
The two teams last met in 2019, with the Falcons coming away with a narrow 27-26 victory.
Manteo (1-0) at North Pitt (0-1)
North Pitt is also on the heels of a narrow Week 1 defeat and remains in search of the first win for its new head coach, C.J. Wilson.
The Panthers surrendered a late-game score to Riverside-Martin in a 14-8 loss at home last week, while Manteo edged Perquimans 22-18 in its season opener on the road.
Manteo was boosted by a balanced ground game in its opener, as it ran for 212 yards, led by 66 yards and a score from Wyn Wheeler, while Jackson Gaskill added a pair of touchdowns on 53 rushing yards.
On the other side, North Pitt relied on a more balanced offense, as in the passing game, Ni’jay Lee caught five passes for 111 yards in the opening loss.
Farmville Central (0-1) at North Lenoir (0-1)
North Lenoir will take on its second Eastern Plains 2A Conference opponent in as many weeks when it hosts Farmville Central today.
The Hawks are coming off a 50-0 trouncing at the hands of Greene Central, while the Jaguars opened their season with a 38-6 loss at home to North Johnston.
An inability to slow down the run game proved costly to both teams in their opening-week losses.
Farmville Central surrendered 411 rushing yards to the Panthers, while North Lenoir allowed the Rams to run for 339 yards in the shutout.
East Carteret (1-0) at Ayden-Grifton (0-1)
The Chargers and Mariners battle in Week 2 as a pair of teams with vastly different results in the opening week.
Ayden-Grifton is coming off a 69-21 romp by James Kenan on its home field, while East Carteret won its home opener by a score of 34-7 over Swansboro.
Last season, one of the Chargers’ two wins came via a 34-20 road win over East Carteret.
Kinston (1-0) at Greene Central (1-0)
While both teams picked up wins in their openers, the victories came in much different fashions.
Greene Central remains at home after a 50-0 rout of North Lenoir, while Kinston hits the road for the first time on the young season after edging South Central 30-28 at home.
The ground game was vital for both teams in Week 1, as Justice Debro led the Rams with 189 yards and two touchdowns, while Kinston was powered by Antwon Giggetts’ 140 yards and two scores.
The Vikings have won the last three games in the series, shutting out Greene Central each of the last three seasons.
John Paul II (1-0) at Northwest Halifax (1-0)
Coming off a come-from-behind win over Bishop McGuinness, the Saints are back on the road to take on Northwest Halifax.
John Paul II overcame a 26-13 halftime deficit to defeat the Villains 36-32 in Week 1, while the Vikings beat Pasquotank County 16-12.
The Saints will continue to rely on a strong rushing attack this week, as four different players found the end zone on the ground in the opener, led by Rion Roseborough’s 134 yards on seven carries.