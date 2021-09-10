Thanks to a second quarter flurry and stifling defense in the second half, the J.H. Rose football team took down Southwest Onslow 50-12 at home Friday night, securing its first win of the season.
The Rampants completed the non-conference slate with a 1-3 record while the Stallions dropped to 0-3.
“We’ve had three tough opponents and thought we would have a better record,” Rampants head coach Will Bland said. “To see them come out here and fight the entire first half and second half was a pleasure to watch. We got them excited and now we have to carry that momentum into conference play.”
Big yardage plays were the key to the Rampants’ success as they completed seven plays of more than 30 yards throughout the game, rushing or passing, something Bland said he has been waiting to see this season.
“We hadn’t shown it yet, but we showed we could strike quickly like we were planning in the offseason,” he said. “We have some great weapons out there. We just had to not shoot ourselves in the foot and we didn’t throw any picks tonight. Get the ball in the playmakers’ hands and great things happen.”
Junior quarterback Will Taylor completed seven of his 10 passes for 252 yards and four touchdowns, connecting with four different receivers on the night. Senior running back Michael Allen had a productive night on the ground and as a receiver, collecting 61 yards and a touchdown rushing and 115 yards and two touchdowns in the passing attack.
Senior running back Omanti Streeter collected 66 yards and a touchdown on the night, and fellow running back Klavon Brown added 45 yards and a rushing score.
Meanwhile, the Rampant pass rush caused problems for the Stallions all night, particularly in the second half, sacking quarterback Tanner Whitehead five times. Rose also forced two fumbles, a safety and cornerback Ty’queron Hines intercepted Whitehead.
“They played free,” Bland said. “I told them before the game that I wanted to see the JV team I had a couple years ago. They played hard the whole time and got the crowd into it, and then the offense fed off that.”
Sophomore running back Corbin Kerr received most of the carries for the run-heavy Stallions, rushing for 56 yards and a touchdown while Daquan Hatchett gained 64 yards.
The Stallions received the opening kickoff and held position for most of the first quarter with a 12-play drive to open the game. The Stallions failed to score, however, and Rose wasted no time on its first position as Taylor connected with Allen on a screen pass on a 3rd-and-18 that went for 61 yards to put the Rampants up 7-0.
On the Stallions’ next possession, the Rose defense forced a punt which was blocked by Brown and downed by Southwest Onslow in the end zone for a safety, giving Rose a 9-0 advantage with 20 seconds left in the quarter.
On the next possession, the Stallions’ defense forced a turnover on downs, leading to a 13-play drive that ended in a five-yard rushing touchdown for Kerr, cutting the Rose lead to 9-6 with 4:16 left in the second quarter.
From there, the game belonged to the Rampants, who scored on a Brown touchdown rush that was set up by a 57-yard pass and catch from Taylor to Kenderius Geddis with 3:05 remaining in the first half. The Rose defense forced a fumble in its own territory on the next drive which led to a 29-yard score from Allen.
The Rampants offense scored twice more in the second quarter and led 37-12 at halftime.
“We got them behind the chains a little bit,” Bland said. “Got a turnover and we started throwing the ball and let Mike do his work. When you get an athlete like Mike in space, along with some of our other great receivers, they have to play catch-up, and playing catch-up with us is pretty hard.”
On the opening drive of the second half, Taylor connected with Montez Green for a 35-yard touchdown reception, and Streeter scored on the next Rose drive to end the scoring for the night.
The Rampant defense held the Stallion offense to just 40 yards of offense in the second half.
Rose will open conference play next week with a home game against Jacksonville. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Cardinals are 2-0 this season with wins against Southwest Onslow and White Oak. The Jacksonville-West Carteret score for Sept. 10 was not reported before press time.
D.H. Conley 34 Northern Nash 32
In a game with plenty of offensive fireworks on both sides, it came down to one defensive play – and D.H. Conley made it.
Cooper Smith and Walker Kassnove surrounded Northern Nash quarterback Keno Jones, and Smith came up with the huge sack on what would have been the game-tying two-point conversion as the Vikings (1-2) held on for their first win of the season at home against the Knights (2-1).
Jones had scored from the 1-yard line with 29.7 seconds left to pull the visitors within two, but the Knights were called for a delay of game penalty before the two-point conversion attempt.
That moved the ball back to the Conley 8, where Smith and Kassnove came up with the biggest play of the night for the Vikings defense.
Still, Northern Nash had a last chance when Bryson Jenkins’ onside kick bounced through the hands of Knights and Vikings before tumbling out of bounds at the Conley 33. Bryce Jackson took a knee and it was over.
Jackson connected with Cooper Marcum on a 60-yard touchdown pass and a 70-yard scoring pass to Jacob Smith, the latter after a fumble recovery by Kassnove at his own 30.
Northern Nash made it 15-6 on a two-yard TD run from Jones with 5:44 left in the first quarter.
A Kassnove interception and 71-yard return set up a 3-yard TD run by Spencer Atchison to make it 21-6 two minutes into the second quarter
A fumble recovery by Jobey Modlin on a botched punt return by the Knights set up Conley’s final score of the half, a leaping 8-yard TD reception by Marcum. Marcum’s extra point made it 28-6.
A 45-yard TD run by Jones cut the deficit to 28-12 with 9:20 left in the third quarter, but Conley answered when Jackson found Iasiah Crumpler in stride down the Vikings sideline for a 62-yard TD strike to put the home team ahead 34-12.
Jones connected with Trey Battle on a 53-yard TD pass to cut the lead to 16 points with 7:01 left in the third quarter. The Knights pulled closer at the end of the quarter when Jordan Battle intercepted a pass and returned it 79 yards for a TD, and Jayvien Fenner’s two-point conversion run made it 34-26.
Jones then engineered the Knights’ final scoring drive (65 yards in 10 plays) after the Northern Nash defense held Conley on downs at the visitors’ 35-yard line with 2:36 remaining.
- Jim Green
Greene Central 26 Eastern Wayne 20
The Rams recorded their second win of the season while handing Eastern Wayne its first loss in a tight game in Snow Hill on Friday night.
Greene Central held a 14-8 edge at halftime and traded scores with the visitors in the second half.
GC takes on North Pitt next week.
Cleveland 69, South Central 6
The Rams continued to demolish opponents, including another one from Pitt County, on Friday night.
The score was 48-0 Cleveland when the Falcons scored their lone TD in the fourth quarter.
Kenansville at Ayden-Grifton, CCD
The scheduled home game for the Chargers was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests.
It was unclear which team had positive tests.