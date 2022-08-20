BETHEL — For nearly 48 minutes, North Pitt and Riverside-Martin did battle in Friday night’s opener, as the game appeared destined for overtime.
Instead, the visiting Knights got a two-yard rushing score from Dominic Hemby with 1:04 left in the game to secure a 14-8 victory and spoil CJ Wilson’s first game at the helm for North Pitt.
“You learn more from a loss than you do a win,” Wilson said. “We played hard, but we made a lot of errors on offense. I’m disappointed in my offense more than my defense. The defense did a great job holding them until the very end.”
The game-winning score capped a drive that saw Riverside march 88 yards on eight plays in 3:10.
With just one timeout, things were looking grim for the Panthers, as the away side went with a squib kick on the ensuing kickoff.
Kamien Little fielded the bouncing ball near his own 25 and burst through a hole in the middle and across to the near sideline, and it appeared he was going to take the kick to the house to even the score at 14.
Instead, Little was finally brought down from behind at Riverside’s 17 yard line with 54 seconds left to play.
On the first play after the electric return, Devin Crumble found Ni’jay Lee along the sideline for a nine-yard completion to put the Panthers inside the 10.
Crumble and Lee connected four times on the night for 91 yards, as Lee finished the night with 111 yards on five grabs, also catching a 20-yard pass from Famous Wilson.
That would prove as close as the home side would come to tying the game, as Crumble was pressured on the next play and eventually took an intentional grounding penalty for a loss of 22.
Following a false start, North Pitt faced a third-and-28 from the 35 with 21 seconds remaining. Crumble rolled to his right and looked to find a receiver over the middle, but instead the pass ended up in the arms of Knights’ defender Kumasi Hines for a game-sealing interception.
North Pitt took an early lead in the first quarter, as both sides started the game with strong drives, but only the hosts were able to cash in for a touchdown.
The Knights quickly marched into the red zone to start the game on passes of 17 and 12 yards around back-to-back first carries of 13 and 20 yards.
With a first-and-goal at the 7-yard line, the Panthers’ defense stood tall after a touchdown run was called back for a penalty, eventually blocking a 25-yard field goal attempt.
North Pitt responded with a lengthy drive of its own, going 91 yards on 13 plays to take the lead.
Crumble found Lee on a 26-yard pitch and catch to set up a five-yard touchdown run by Ja’vion Cherry, as Crumble added the 2-point conversion run to put the Panthers in front 8-0 with 4:40 to play in the first quarter.
Later in the opening quarter, following a Panthers’ turnover on downs, Riverside went 63 yards in just three plays to tie the game just before the end of the quarter.
An 11-yard run started the drive, before Jysen Shepherd hit a pair of receivers for a 31-yard gain followed by a 20-yard score with just one tick left in the opening quarter.
The Knights added a 2-point run of their own, and the score remained knotted at eight well into the night before the visitors came away with the win in the closing minutes.
Wilson knows an opening-game loss will not determine the outcome of his team’s season.
“I told the guys, J.H. Rose started 0-3 and went on to the championship. Same thing with my Super Bowl year, we lost three and a row and ended up winning the championship,” Wilson said. “I’d rather lose early, so we learn how to take on adversity.”
North Pitt remains at home for a Week 2 matchup with Manteo.
Greene Central 50 North Lenoir 0
The Rams enjoyed an eye-opening season debut on Friday night, riding the legs of running back Justice Debro to victory.
The GC rusher was flirting with the 200-yard mark in the third quarter as his team’s lead soared to 42-0 in that frame.
That was on the heels of a dominant first half that saw the Rams already leading 34-0 after a 14-0 first quarter advantage.
D.H. Conley 17, Laney 10
Conley opened the season with a tight victory that forced the Vikings to defend a late lead and fend off a rally.
The Vikings stretched a 10-3 lead to 17-3 in the second half and had a chance to extend the lead further, but a fumble deep in the red zone gave rise to a Laney scoring drive that made it 17-10 in the fourth quarter instead.
But Conley was able to hang on to secure the win before hosting Cary next week.
Kinston 30, South Central 28The Vikings rallied late to steal a win from South Central on opening night.
The Falcons found themselves clinging to a 28-22 lead after three quarters. That came after some back-and-forth that saw South Central leading 16-14 at halftime before upping the edge to 22-14 in the third.
The Vikings overturned the Falcons’ lead in the fourth after both teams had traded touchdowns again.
James Kenan 69 Ayden-Grifton 21
The Chargers opened the season with a loss at home on Friday night but had no trouble scoring points of their own.
A-G rode an 85-yard kickoff return touchdown following the Tigers’ second TD of the game to its first score of the season and a 14-7 game.
The Chargers added another first half TD plus and 2-point conversion, but an interception return gave James Kenan a 37-15 lead late in the second half and the visitors upped it to 43-15 by the intermission.
Another Ayden-Grifton kickoff return made it 43-21, but James Kenan bounced back again and led 56-21 heading into the fourth quarter.
North Johnston 38 Farmville Central 6
It was a tough opening night for the Jaguars, who fell to 0-1 in a convincing home setback.
Farmville is back on the field next week at North Lenoir.
The Jags trailed 32-0 late in the game before scoring in the fourth quarter.
J.H. Rose 50, Hunt 7
The Rampants began another title chase with a comfortable win at home on Friday night.
Further details were unavailable at press time.
John Paul II 36 Bishop McGuinness 32
The Saints began their title chase on Thursday night with a close win on the road.
The season-opening victory included an 85-yard kickoff return touchdown by Ryker Butcher.