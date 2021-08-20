Storms wreaked havoc on the opening night of high school football on Friday night, postponing some games, delaying the starts of others and halting some after they started.
It was a night of surprises in many of the games that were finished, with upsets both befalling and boosting Pitt County teams.
Kinston 43, South Central 28
Like many games on opening night, a lighting delay halted action in the first half in Winterville in a close game.
When the game resumed, Kinston promptly found the end zone to take a 15-8 edge, but Scooter Waters struck for one of his three scores of the game in the third quarter with a 20-yard TD to pull the Falcons to within one, 15-14.
Kinston’s Calvin Holloway upped the lead to 21-14 with a TD catch in the third, and then he ran one in before the end of the quarter to give the Vikes a 28-14 lead.
Waters came calling again in the fourth, however, scoring his third TD of the night to keep the Falcons in the hunt at 28-22 after a 2-point conversion. A pick-6 ended the rally, however, giving Kinston a decisive 36-22 lead late in the fourth.
The teams traded scores once more late in the fourth.
The Falcons took an 8-0 lead on a Waters touchdown and conversion in the game before the Vikings countered with a TD midway through the second quarter to make it 8-7 late in the first quarter.
Hunt 34, J.H. Rose 26
The Rampants let their season opener slip away in the second half in Wilson.
A sustained third quarter Hunt drive was crucial, eating up most of the quarter and ending in a C.J. Joyner touchdown that gave the hosts the lead, 21-20, heading into the fourth.
The pendulum swung back and forth again in the fourth when Rose quarterback Will Taylor threw a pick-6 that gave Hunt a 27-20 lead, but Rose’s Michael Allen came right back with his third touchdown of the night, a long run to make it 27-26. Instead of kicking the extra point, however, Rose went for two and failed.
The bottom then fell out for the Rampants when Hunt’s Porter Hunt took the ensuing kickoff up the middle and all the way to the end zone for a 34-26 lead.
Taylor was picked off again late in the fourth with the Rampants driving.
Rose led 20-14 at halftime after battling out of an early 7-0 hole.
Host Hunt grabbed the early lead back from Rose, 14-8, before Allen reeled in a 75-yard TD pass from Will Taylor to deadlock the game at 14-14.
Late in the first half, Jayden Grimes was on the receiving end of a touchdown pass from Taylor to give the Rampants a 20-14 lead at the intermission.
Farmville Central 41 North Johnston 6
Following a 30-minute delayed start, the Jaguars opened the Ron Cook coaching era in style on Friday night, rolling up an insurmountable 28-0 lead by halftime and piling on three more touchdowns in the second half.
The Jags had only one win during the spring season.
Laney at D.H. Conley, (n)
Laney drew first blood on the road at Conley, scoring the first two touchdowns in the game to take a 14-0 lead and, as storms pushed into the area to create a delay, the visitors from Wilmington advanced into a more commanding 21-8 lead on a reverse play on a fourth-and-long play in the second quarter.
The game was delayed by lightning with 3:14 left in the first half.
Ayden-Grifton at West Carteret, (n)
The Chargers trailed on the road in the second half at press time.
As storms rolled through Carteret County and much of the east, the Chargers were forced to wait through three separate delays prior to an 8:30 kickoff.
When it did start, the teams played a scoreless first quarter before West Carteret jumped into the lead, 7-0, prior to halftime.
North Lenoir at Greene Central, ppd.
The Rams bulled their way into the lead in their season opener, 8-6, late in the opening quarter, erasing an early 6-0 deficit. They found the end zone again later in the opening quarter to make it 14-6.
But the widespread bad weather did not miss Greene County, and the game ultimately was halted. It will be finished on Monday night.
New Bern at North Pitt, ppd.
The season opener between the Bears and Panthers was postponed by weather prior to kickoff and will be played on Monday night.
John Paul II at Bishop McGuinness, ccd.
JPII saw its first-ever 11-man football game canceled thanks to inclement weather.
The Saints will play 8-man Mattamuskeet next week.