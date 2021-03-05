North Pitt senior quarterback Alex Espinosa-Johnson had the Panthers driving down the field in the final five minutes of the first half on Friday night. Trailing 8-6 to Perquimans and trying to pull ahead before halftime, a fumbled hand-off ended the drive and took away the momentum.
North Pitt ultimately lost 30-24 to Perquimans to fall to 0-2 on the season. Head coach Greg Watford lamented mistakes such as that fumble and multiple penalties as leading to the one-score loss. This comes after last week featured a pick-six and two fumbles, including one returned for a touchdown.
“Got to execute better. I think that’s the big thing. We got to take care of the football, got to execute better,” Watford said. “Once we take care of that, I think we’re going to be okay.”
Espinosa-Johnson ran for two scores and threw for another to sophomore Milbert Moore, while junior Raheem Jones ran for another touchdown. Perquimans junior quarterback A’Marion Hunter and junior running back Colby Brown each ran for two touchdowns for the Pirates, and they went 3-for-4 on two-point conversions.
Watford was pleased with the Panthers’ defense despite going up against what he called a “special” athlete in Hunter, but big plays hurt them for the second straight week. In their 29-12 loss to Ayden-Grifton last week, North Pitt gave up touchdown passes of 85 and 51 yards.
“I feel like (Hunter) gave us some big plays but for the most part we contained them,” Watford said. “Like last week against Ayden-Grifton, if you take away the two long passing plays, they probably had pretty close to negative yardage last week. This week, if you take away those scramble plays, we got them.”
After dropping both non-conference games, North Pitt opens up Eastern Plains 2A conference play at SouthWest Edgecombe next Friday. Watford said the young team is still growing after such a short preseason period. Despite the 0-2 record, he saw the game as a positive for the Panthers moving forward.
“We’re getting better. I like where we are going into the conference, we needed this. We needed a tough game, we needed to finish well. We needed to play some athletes in open space because that’s what we’re going to see against SouthWest, Nash Central and Beddingfield, so we needed to be ready for that,” Watford said.
- Dylan Johnson
Greene Central 14 Farmville Central 13
The Jaguars fell to 0-2 despite taking an early 6-0 lead against the Rams (1-1) with 9:46 to play in the second quarter.
The Rams twice turned the ball over in Farmville territory in the scoreless first quarter.
Sam Barrow’s 5-yard run put Farmville in the lead, but the big play of the opening half was by Greene Central when Jermaine Moore scored and the Rams converted a 2-point conversion to take an 8-6 edge they carried into halftime and eventually to a narrow victory.
Farmville hosts Nash Central next week, while Greene Central travels to South Lenoir.
- Laike Abebe
West Craven 26 Ayden-Grifton 21
A see-saw affair saw the Chargers drop their first game of the young season, but it wasn’t without a valiant effort.
Ayden-Grifton (1-1) led 14-6 at halftime, but a pair of unanswered touchdowns by the hosts in the third quarter made it 20-14 entering the fourth.
A-G came back to life to score the go-ahead touchdown with 9 minutes to play, 21-20, but the Eagles (2-0) had the last laugh with a late touchdown to seal the win.
The Chargers host Washington next Friday.
J.H. Rose 40, Fike 20
The Rampants (2-0) hit the road for Wilson and double up Fike while also doubling their win total.
Rose has an early-season home showdown scheduled against crosstown rival D.H. Conley next Friday.
South Central 22 Eastern Wayne 0
The Falcons also continued their impressive start to the season, blanking Eastern Wayne on the road to improve to 2-0.
South Central is off until March 19, when the Falcons hit the road again to take on Southern Wayne.