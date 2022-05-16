After two rounds of play in the NCHSAA playoffs, four area teams continue their postseason journeys tonight.
A pair of softball teams and a pair of baseball teams will be in action battling for a spot in the state quarterfinals.
Three of the area teams will look to defend their home diamonds, while one will take the road. Here is a closer look at each of the four games featuring area teams:
SOFTBALL 3A No. 8 South Central at No. 1 Eastern Alamance
Coming off a pair of wins at home, South Central will hit the road for the first time this postseason to take on the top-seeded Eagles.
The Falcons opened with a narrow 10-9 win over Cedar Ridge before topping South Brunswick 5-2 in Round 2.
On the other side, Eastern Alamance comes in riding a 21-game winning streak and shutout each of its first two playoff opponents, winning 6-0 over Jacksonville and then securing a 1-0 win in eight innings against West Johnston.
The teams have a pair of similar opponents on the year, as both of their Round 1 wins came against a conference foe of their third-round opposition.
Eastern Alamance defeated Cedar Ridge 18-2 and 12-0 in the regular season, while the Falcons picked up wins of 11-4 and 4-1 over Jacksonville.
For the Eagles, the two playoff shutouts are among 12 games they have blanked their opponent on the current winning streak which started after suffering a 2-1 extra-inning loss in their season opener.
Tonight’s winner will move on to the fourth round Friday and face either No. 12 Person or No. 13 Western Alamance.
4A No. 24 Holly Springs at No. 1 D.H. Conley
Conley pushed its winning streak to 20 games with a pair of dominant playoff wins, and it will now host a Golden Hawks team coming off back-to-back upset victories.
The Vikings defeated Pine Forest and Garner by a combined 25-2 in their first two playoff contests, while Holly Springs edged No. 9 Cardinal Gibbons 3-2 before defeating No. 8 Richmond by a score of 12-4.
After starting the year 3-5, Holly Springs enters having won eight of its last 10 games.
For Conley, the two playoff wins marked the 12th and 13th times on their current 20-game winning streak they have held an opponent to one run or less.
Offensively, the Vikings have also scored in double figures 13 times during their streak.
The lone similar opponent this season is Apex Friendship, as D.H. Conley won a tightly contested 1-0 contest with the Patriots, while the Golden Hawks suffered a 2-0 loss in their matchup.
The winner will move on to the state quarterfinals for a matchup with the winner of a game between No. 5 Clayton and No. 13 Gray’s Creek.
BASEBALL 3A No. 8 Orange at No. 1 J.H. Rose
The defending 3A champion Rampants will look to continue their playoff run as they host Orange for a spot in the state quarterfinals today.
For Rose, the game will be a second in three rounds against a Central 3A Conference team, as it recorded an opening-round 6-0 win over Western Alamance, a conference foe of the Panthers.
Early in the year, the Panthers topped Western Alamance 1-0 before dropping a 5-4 decision, the lone conference loss for the regular season champions.
Both teams also faced Perquimans during the regular season, as the Pirates topped Rose 6-1 and beat Orange 13-0.
The Rampants enter having won six in a row in dominant fashion, outscoring their opponents 63-2 during the run, including 16-0 in their two playoff wins over the Warriors and Southern Lee.
Orange opened its playoff run with an extra-inning 3-2 win over Cedar Ridge before defeating Terry Sanford 8-5.
Tonight’s contest has all the makings of a pitcher’s duel, as both teams have a handful of strong arms to turn to on the mound.
The winner will meet either No. 13 South Central or No. 21 North Brunswick Friday with a spot in the state semifinals on the line.
No. 21 North Brunswick at No. 13 South Central
Coming off a pair of hard fought victories, the Falcons remain at home to take on North Brunswick in Round 3.
After starting the year 3-3, South Central has since gone 15-2, including a pair of playoff wins over Southern Wayne (2-0) and East Wake (5-4).
On the other side, the Scorpions had an up-and-down regular season, but have pulled off a pair of upsets in the postseason over No. 12 Lee County (9-2) and No. 5 First Flight (8-2).
In the regular season, the Falcons faced a pair of North Brunswick’s Mideastern 3A/4A Conference rivals in Laney and Ashley.
South Central fell to Laney 6-3 in the season opener before topping Ashley by a score of 6-5 in the following game.
The Scorpions were swept by Ashley by scores of 5-2 and 2-0, while splitting the season series with Laney, winning 8-7 before dropping a 6-1 decision.
Tonight’s victor will move on to the quarterfinals and do battle with either top-seeded J.H. Rose or eight-seeded Orange.