FARMVILLE — Farmville Central’s Corinne Denham entered Thursday’s game against Southwest Edgecombe needing three goals to reach the career milestone of 100.
The senior only needed 11:16 to record a hat trick and reach the century mark, helping lead the Jaguars to a 9-0 mercy rule victory over the visitors.
For Denham, the feat was accomplished mostly in just three seasons, as her sophomore campaign was cut to just two games due to COVID, and only six of her 101 goals came in 2020.
The four-goal night also set her new career high in goals for a season with 33 in 10 games, surpassing her freshman and junior campaigns where she scored 31 goals both years.
Her first tally came in the second minute, as she took in a long throw-in from fellow senior Journee McDaniel and beat SouthWest Edgecombe goalkeeper Reanna Pettaway with a low shot inside the right post.
It was a Denham double less than three minutes later, as she pressured the Cougars into a turnover and fired a shot from outside the box into the back of the net to make it 2-0 4:17 into the game.
After McDaniel came away with a steal and score of her own in the ninth minute, Dehnam completed the hat-trick and reached the 100-goal milestone in the 12th minute.
Once again she found herself on the end of a long McDaniel throw-in, this time at the left post, where she headed the ball over Pettaway and under the bar to make it 4-0 as she was surrounded by her teammates in celebration.
“I was very excited once I got my 100th goal because I’ve been striving for it since my freshman year,” Denham said. “I’m glad I could do it with the team I have now because they helped me a lot, they pushed me at every practice and assisted me the whole way.”
Farmville Central head coach Ron Denham said accomplishing the feat in just three full seasons makes it that much more meaningful.
“It’s really special. Our season got shortened two years ago and we only played two games, so I’m just really excited for her,” he said.
Denham then dropped back to play a more defensive-minded game, but the Jaguars (10-0, 7-0) continued to roll on the offensive end of the pitch.
McDaniel made a lengthy run down the left side in the 22nd minute before firing a low shot past Pettaway and inside the near post to push the lead to five goals.
On a free kick in the 29th minute, Denham used a well-struck shot from several yards outside the 18 to score her fourth of the night and make it a six-goal advantage.
A little over four minutes later, McDaniel capped her hat-trick with the seventh and final goal of the half.
She once again used a long run down the left side to set up the goal, as her initial shot was saved by Sha’vohn Reid, who had taken over in net for SouthWest Edgecombe. The rebound, however, bounced up in the air and back to McDaniel, who headed it into the empty net for her third goal of the game to bring the score to 7-0 at halftime.
The Jaguars kept the pressure on in the second half, as Lilly Parbst recorded the first shot after the break just 30 seconds in and was turned away by Reid.
Farmville Central had a handful of close calls throughout the first 10-plus minutes of the second half, as they were all either just wide or saved by Reid to keep it a seven-goal differential.
Things changed in the 55th minute when Denham booted a long through ball down the middle of the field, and Kayln Baker chased it down and got a shot past Reid, who had charged off her line on the play, placing the ball inside the left post to bring the score to 8-0.
Just 2:23 following Baker’s tally, Parbst worked her way into the box and was taken down, earning the Jaguars a penalty kick.
The freshman stepped to the spot and ripped a shot to Reid’s left for a goal to close out the mercy-rule win with the nine-goal lead.
Farmville Central has now outscored its opponents 66-1 on the year in its 10 wins, including 43-1 in the seven Eastern Plains 2A Conference games.
“They work really hard and it’s just all about passing and teamwork,” Ron Denham said.
The Jaguars will look to continue their dominant conference play Tuesday when they host North Pitt.