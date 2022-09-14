A late-game penalty kick proved to be the difference as South Central fell 2-1 to visiting Havelock in a Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference soccer match Tuesday night.
After a scoreless first half, the teams traded goals in the second half as the game inched closer and closer to finishing in a 1-1 draw.
Instead, in the 68th minute, Havelock’s Charles Prusakowski and a Falcons’ defender were battling for the ball along the right side of the box.
Despite it appearing as if Prusakowski made the initial contact, both players fell to the ground and the referee whistled and pointed to the spot, awarding a penalty.
Rams senior Michael Amaker stepped up to take the kick, firing a well-struck shot into the upper right corner of the net, giving the visitors a late 2-1 lead.
Havelock controlled most of the offensive possession in the final 10-plus minutes, as goalkeeper Collin Suggs gave the Falcons a fighting chance with a few key saves in the closing minutes.
It was to no avail, however, as South Central suffered a one-goal defeat in what was its most contested game of the season.
The Falcons dropped to 0-4 with the loss but were outscored a combined 19-1 in their first three games prior to Tuesday’s contest.
“I’m very proud of these kids. This team is not used to being in battles,” South Central head coach Jason Weeks said. “To have a game like tonight, like I told them, it turns the tide.”
In the opening half, the two teams traded scoring opportunities, but neither was able to find the back of the net in the first 40 minutes of play.
Both sides looked to get on the board early, as each had their first offensive threat in the second minute.
Suggs turned away a free kick opportunity for the Rams, as South Central then took the ensuing possession down the field and saw Javier Barboso run down a long pass and sent a shot wide of the post.
The home side’s next two scoring threats came in the 15th and 22nd minutes, but both times Havelock keeper Ethan Barra charged off his line to pick off passes into the middle of the box.
Havelock came out of the halftime break flying, recording a handful of scoring chances before the Falcons’ first of the final 40.
On the first chance, just over two minutes into the half, Suggs made a diving save to turn away a strong shot off the foot of Jacob Ammon.
Following three more saves by Suggs, the Rams finally broke through to beat the South Central keeper.
Amaker worked the ball away from a pair of Falcon defenders before gaining some space and driving a shot from 35 yards out just under the bar and out of the reach of Suggs to break the scoreless tie.
The majority of the possession then swung to South Central’s side, eventually leading to a chance for Kenadey Watson.
Watson muscled his way past a Rams defender inside the box before powering a shot into the net off the hands of Barra to even the score at one in the 53rd minute.
Havelock bounced back with a handful of scoring chances over the next several minutes before eventually scoring on the penalty kick to secure the win.
South Central returns to the pitch Thursday at Northside-Jacksonville.
GOLF SC girls 1st, Vikes 2nd
The South girls’ golf team nailed down a Big Carolina Conference match victory on Monday with a low team score of 129, topping crosstown rivals D.H. Conley (131) and J.H. Rose (135).
Last week, the Falcons girls were also the victor at the Emerald Country Club, once again edging out Conley in a league match with a 114 team total compared with the Vikings’ 123. Rose finished sixth.
VOLLEYBALL D.H. Conley 3, Ashley 1
The Vikings won at the Peak City Challenge over the weekend, 25-23, 25-16, 20-25 and 25-13.
Kylah Silver smashed 16 kills and added four blocks in the win, while Reagan Kresho added 14 kills, Britni Silver had 13 kills and three blocks, Maddie Vestal added blocks and Mallie Blizzard amassed 35 assists to lead the Vikings (4-4), who hosted Jacksonville on Tuesday.