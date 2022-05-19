FARMVILLE — Farmville Central’s girls’ soccer team saw its standout season come to an end Thursday as it suffered a 4-0 loss to visiting Franklin Academy in the second round of the 2A playoffs.
The third-seeded Jaguars entered the game undefeated at 14-0 and were coming off their first playoff win in program history, a 3-1 triumph over Wallace-Rose Hill.
Thursday’s contest saw the visitors control the possession for most of the night and dominate the offensive chances, as No. 14 Franklin Academy scored a pair of goals in each half to pull off the upset on the road.
After Farmville Central (14-1) took the opening kickoff, the Patriots quickly stole the ball away and worked it into the offensive end, earning a corner kick just 45 seconds into the game.
Franklin Academy continued to put the pressure on in the Jags’ end, eventually cashing in on their first shot on goal.
After earning another corner kick in the eighth minute, Chelsea Lange delivered the cross into the middle of the box for Samaya Lange, who volleyed the ball into the back of the net to give the away side an early 1-0 lead 8:05 into the game.
In the 13th minute, Farmville Central had one of its better scoring opportunities of the opening half, as a hand ball on the Patriots led to a free kick from 30 yards out.
Corinne Denham took the kick for the Jaguars, but her well-struck shot sailed over the crossbar and the score remained 1-0.
Over the next 20 minutes, the Patriots had a handful of chances to add to their lead, but either saw shots sail just wide or be turned away by Farmville Central goalkeeper Danielle Parker.
With just over five minutes remaining in the first half, Farmville Central had a flurry on the offensive end, as a long throw-in by Journee McDaniel eventually led to a corner kick, but nothing came of the set piece.
Inside of two minutes to play, it was a pair of long throws by McDaniel into the middle of the box that put the pressure on the Patriots’ defenders, but they were able to clear the danger on both occasions.
In the final minute of the half, a strong shot by Chelsea Lange from the top of the box was turned away by a diving save at the left post by Parker, who knocked the ball out of bounds for a corner.
On the ensuing corner kick, the ball bounced off several players in the box and eventually found its way to Kylie Averrette, who sent a low shot into the back of the net 18 seconds before the half to give Franklin Academy a two-goal advantage at the break.
The Patriots tallied their third goal of the game on the first shot of the second half less than three minutes in, as Shae Wells put a shot just out of the reach of Parker to make it a 3-0 game.
Franklin Academy closed out the scoring in the 65th minute when Wells got on the end of a long throw from Chelsea Lange and deposited it into the net to bring the score to 4-0.
Despite the four-goal deficit, the Jaguars continued to battle down the stretch, as McDaniel made a lengthy run before having a shot turned away in the 70th minute.
Farmville Central’s final chance to get on the board came in the final minute of the game, as it earned a corner kick but was unable to produce a shot off the set piece and the final whistle blew.
The game was the final one for a strong Jaguars senior class in Denham, McDaniel, Martha Warner, Karen Borjas, Daylyjan Jones, Leslie Cruz and Taylor Odem.
Franklin Academy will now visit No. 6 Manteo in the third round Monday.
Hunt 4, J.H. Rose 3 OT
The Rampants gave top-seeded Hunt all they could handle on the road in the second round of the 3A playoffs Thursday, suffering a 4-3 loss in overtime.
J.H. Rose finished the season with a record of 12-7, while Hunt moves on to Round 3 to host No. 8 Currituck County.