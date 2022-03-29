J.H. Rose scored four goals in both halves as it rolled to an 8-1 victory over visiting South Central in a Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference soccer clash on the pitch Tuesday night.
The Rampants were led on the offensive end by Lauryn Taylor, as the sophomore scored all four first-half goals on her way to finishing with six tallies in the win.
The home side controlled the game from the opening kick, needing less than a minute to record the game’s first scoring chance.
Scarlett Bean made a long run down the right side before sending a ball through the 6-yard box and just wide of the far post.
Taylor got Rose (5-2, 1-1) on the board at the 4:27 mark of the first half when she got on the end of a Mya Zambardino cross from the right side and headed the ball inside the left post.
Just 1:01 later, Taylor tracked down a long ball through the middle of the defense and beat Falcons’ starting goalkeeper Mac Odom on a 1-on-1 to quickly push the lead to two goals.
South Central (1-3-1, 1-1) recorded its first shot on goal near the nine-minute mark, as Mackenzie Renfrow was turned away by keeper Jaden Aldridge on a free kick from outside the box.
On the ensuing possession, Taylor made a lengthy run up the middle, splitting a pair of Falcon defenders before burying a low shot to complete her hat trick at 9:21.
A little over two minutes later, Taylor added her fourth of the game on yet another lengthy run capped by a strong shot past Odom.
The away side had a few chances to get on the board over the final 25 minutes of the half, but in the end, Rose maintained its four-goal lead at the break.
Natalie Baldwin went on a long run down the ride side before firing a shot to the near post, but Aldridge was up to the task with the save.
Renfrow continued her strong play on the offensive end late in the half, as the South Central senior had a shot from a tough angle at the right edge of the box sail into the side netting before a shot in the final minute was saved by Aldridge.
The Falcons had another chance to cut into the deficit early in the second half, as they earned a corner in the 49th minute, but Bean cleared the threat on the corner kick.
On the other end, J.H. Rose worked a corner when Sophia Jones had a shot turned away by Valery Rivera.
Jones took the corner, finding Taylor, who headed a ball on goal, but Rivera came up with a save to keep it a 4-0 game.
The Rampants earned a free kick from 23 yards out in the 51st minute, as Taylor fired a well-struck shot over Rivera and inside the left post to stretch the margin to five.
After neither team was able to record a shot over the next 10-plus minutes, Taylor came away with her final goal of the game with 17:05 left to play.
This time, it was Lilyanna Price making a run down the left side, gaining just enough space from her defender to send a low cross into the middle of the 6-yard box.
Taylor was able to beat Rivera to the ball for a tap-in goal to bring the score to 6-0.
In the 68th minute, it was Emma West getting in on the offensive onslaught for Rose.
West dished a pass to Taylor, who returned the ball on the give-and-go, as the sophomore drove a shot inside the left post for the home side’s seventh goal.
Rose came away with its eighth and final goal of the win with just over seven minutes remaining.
West worked her way down the right side, sending a low cross into the middle of the box, as the ball deflected off a Falcon defender and on goal, but Rivera made a leaping save to keep the ball out.
The keeper was unable to control the rebound, however, as the ball bounced straight to Price, who was there for the close-range goal.
South Central broke up the shutout in the 75th minute when Renfrow found the back of the net.
After the Falcons earned a corner, Renfrow sent the corner kick into the box, and the ball was deflected back to her at the left edge of the box.
She then fired a sweeping shot over the head of Aldridge for the final goal of the night to bring the final to 8-1.
Both teams return to the pitch Thursday, as J.H. Rose travels to Northside-Jacksonville while South Central welcomes New Bern.
D.H. Conley 4, Jacksonville 0
The Vikings scored three times in the first half and and once more in the second on the way to an easy win on Tuesday.
Rebekah Ochoa and Aubrey Mayberry each bagged a pair of goals in the win, with two assists from Ochoa and Bella Fischer and Mayberry also setting up tallies. Keepers Raegan Dixon and Linda Villegas combined on a shutout.
Conley hosts Havelock on Thursday.
Oakwood 4, Ridgecroft 0
Michaela Robinette and Fernanda Oliva each had two goals to lead Oakwood to victory.
Oakwood (3-0) hosts Rocky Mount Academy on Thursday.
BASEBALL John Paul II 10, Greenfield 4
A potent offensive attack and a dominant performance from relief pitcher Aaron Gregory spurred John Paul II to a convincing victory over host Greenfield in a key CPIC game on Tuesday.
The Saints (7-5, 2-0) totaled 18 hits, but just as important, Gregory shut down the Greenfield batters from the third inning on, surrendering no earned runs and striking out seven in his five innings to earn the decision. Of the 58 pitches Gregory threw, 42 were strikes.
Continuing his success from the day before in a win over Faith Christian, Ray Shaw separated himself from an early-season slump with four hits, including a double, along with two RBIs and three stolen bases. Dillon Gregory had three hits, and Cash Daniels-Moye had a pair of doubles, Jude Wisman-Raven, Christian Marello and James Donofrio (double) had two hits each.
The Saints play at Coastal Christian on Tuesday.
Gregory had a double and four RBIs in a 15-4 shelling of Faith on Monday, and Daniels-Moye doubled and drove in two.
GOLF Vikes take second
Conley in second in a Big Carolina Conference Match at Jacksonville Country Club with a total score of 316.
Gray Mitchum recorded the team’s low score of the day with a 2-Over 74, followed by Coleton DuRant (75),Travis Gallup (83) and Jae Yoon (84).
The Vikings will be back in action Wednesday at Cutter Creek in Snow Hill.
Oakwood cards 86
Oakwood’s Ford Amerson finished Monday’s round with a 42 to lead the team, while Dylan Hunt carded a 44.
Oakwood is back in action on Monday at Henderson Country Club.
JV SOCCER Oakwood 5, Ridgecroft 0
Oakwood won easily to improve to 2-1 and will be back in action today against Rocky Mount Academy.
MIDDLE SCHOOLS SOCCER Hope 1, PS Jones 0
Isaac Congleton scored the game-winner on an assist from Alex McJunkins for the game’s only goal on Tuesday.
Joe Racine and Luis Arriaga-Arvizu held the Demons scoreless and was backed by a complete defensive effort.
BASEBALL Hope 21, Greene County 3
The Mustang offense was jump-started by a three-run home run in the second inning by Caleb McLawhorn. Conner Berry helped himself on the mound going 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and a single.
The Mustangs (5-0, 1-0) host E.B. Aycock Wednesday.