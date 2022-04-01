LITTLEFIELD — The Ayden-Grifton softball team pounded out 24 hits on its way to a 15-5 victory in six innings over visiting Greene Central in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference softball clash Friday night
For the Chargers, the win pushed their streak to five in a row after an 0-7 start to the season.
The home side held a narrow 8-5 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth before plating seven runs to close out the mercy-rule victory.
Kaylin Pilgreen led off the inning with a double over the center fielder’s head before Abby Moore reached on an infield single to put runners on the corners.
Back-to-back singles by Robin Moore and Krissy Gurkins plated Pilgreen and Abby Moore, then an RBI groundout by Nakia Daniels brought home Robin Moore.
A single to left by Makiya Andrews scored courtesy runner Bri Arroyo, but Andrews was thrown out at second on the play for the second out.
KG Olejar sparked at two-out rally with a first-pitch single to center before stealing second and scoring on a Aubrie Jones single to make it 13-5.
A triple off the bat of Cheyenne Forbes scored Jones, as Forbes scored the game-ending run on another triple to right-center by Pilgreen.
Greene Central took advantage of a pair of errors in the top of the first inning to plate two runs for its only lead of the night.
Starr Benton reached on a one-out error before later scoring on a passed ball, while Amber Speight singled off the third-base bag and later scored on an errant throw back to the mound.
The Chargers got the runs back in the home half of the inning. Andrews and Olejar both singled to start the inning, and Andrews later scored on a Jones RBI groundout, while Olejar scored the tying run on a passed ball.
Ayden-Grifton (5-7, 4-2 EPC) then used a three-run second inning to take the lead, as Gurkins led off with a single before being replaced by Arroyo on the bases. Maeana Gray reached on a dropped third strike to put runners on the corners.
Andrews followed with an RBI single to score Arroyo, while Gray came in to score on a grounder by Olejar as an error on the play allowed the freshman to reach safely and Andrews to come around from second and score to make it 5-2 after two innings.
Robin Moore led off the third with a single and scored on a two-out RBI single by Andrews to push the lead to four.
Andrews finished the game 4-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Jones and Pilgreen both added 4-for-5 performances. Jones scored a pair and drove in a pair, while Pilgreen had two RBIs and scored one run.
Eight of the Chargers’ nine starters recorded multi-hit games, while six scored two runs and four had multiple RBIs.
The Rams got the run back in the fourth when Jordan Evans singled and scored on an error.
The home side stayed hot at the plate in the bottom of the inning, as a single by Jones, a triple from Forbes and a Pilgreen single led to a pair of runs to make it 8-3.
After a scoreless fifth, Greene Central (2-9, 1-5 EPC) cut the deficit to two in the top of the sixth.
A triple to the fence in right by Carson Howell started the inning before Evans drew a walk to put runners on the corners with no outs.
McKinsey Harper then grounded out to the pitcher to bring Harper home, while Evans later scored on a passed ball to pull the visitors within three.
Ayden-Grifton responded with the seven-run frame to secure the six-inning win.
Both teams are back on the diamond Tuesday, as Ayden-Grifton travels to North Pitt, while Greene Central welcomes Washington.