After trailing early, D.H. Conley’s bats came alive as Emma Adams led the way both in the circle and at the plate in a 9-1 victory over East Wilkes in the D.H. Conley Easter Tournament Friday night.
Adams finished the game 3-for-3 with the pair of home runs, seven RBIs and three runs scored. In the circle, she faced just one batter over the minimum in the final four innings of the game, allowing a one-out single in the fifth.
She finished the complete game with the one unearned run allowed on four hits and one walk while striking out six to pick up the win.
“She did an amazing job tonight” Conley coach Wayne Deans said. “We definitely lean a lot on her, and when we’re playing big games she wants the ball and that says a lot about her and her character.”
The senior forced 14 groundouts on the night, as she recorded seven defensive assists herself.
As a part of the Conley tournament, the team is raising money in honor of the late Shawn Wiles, the mother of former Viking pitcher Lauren Wiles, now an Illinois freshman. Shawn Wiles lost her battle with cancer last year, and all of the money raised will be donated to the American Cancer Society. Wiles’ father, Vaughan Wiles, was in attendance for the game.
“I’ve been here 17 years and what we as a program have tried to develop in that time is that we’re a family,” Deans said. “To lose a member of our family is very heartbreaking.”
“It’s tough because we love each other and support each other. To be able to do this with our Easter Tournament and raise this much awareness and donations, who knows, we may be able to save a life.”
In Friday night’s game, the Cardinals took an early lead with an unearned run in the top of the first, but Conley responded right away with three runs of its own in the home half to take the lead for good.
Mia Trueblood got the inning started by working a one-out walk before Anna Sawyer reached on an error to put two runners on for Adams.
Adams delivered the first of her six RBIs on the night by singling to right-center to bring home Trueblood, as Adams was replaced by courtesy runner Aidan McHugh.
A sacrifice fly to center field off the bat of Trinity Nichols plated Sawyer for the eventual game-winning run.
After Riley Trueblood drew a walk, she stole second, and on the throw from the catcher, McHugh broke for home and scored the third run of the frame.
The score remained 3-1 into the bottom of the third before the Vikings added a pair of runs to their lead.
After Sawyer led off with a double over the right fielder’s head, Adams hit a moon shot over the fence in left-center for a two-run home run to stretch the lead to 5-1.
D.H. Conley (13-1) then broke the game open with a four-run fourth, scoring the final runs of the night to bring the final score to 9-1.
The inning got started by a single up the middle from Olivia Hadnott, who then stole second, as a dropped third strike allowed Bri Bowers to reach to put runners on the corners with nobody out.
Mia Trueblood then laid down a suicide squeeze back to the pitcher, and Hadnott beat the throw to the plate to score the inning’s first run.
With one out, Adams drove a ball off the foul pole in left for a 3-run homer to make it a 9-1 game.
East Wilkes opened the scoring when Macie Bell hit a two-out double and scored when Jayden Hutchison reached on an error.
“(East Wilkes) are a solid team and they are a young team as well,” Deans said. “Coach (Derrick) Hill, I’ve known him a very long time and he’s an amazing coach and someone I have a deep respect for and he’s going to have that team rolling come playoff time.”
The tournament continues today with four games, as D.H. Conley takes on Topsail in the second game at 1 p.m. before facing Laney to cap the tournament at 5:30 p.m.
D.H. Conley 19, Havelock 1
On Thursday night, Sawyer went 3-for-3 with 3 doubles and 5 RBIs and Nichols went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and 5 RBIs to lead another Conley rout.
Carson Fleming went 2-for-3 with 2 doubles and an RBI, Hadnott was also 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Adams smashed a two-run home run.
Hadnott picked up the win after three innings allowing no hits and no walks while striking out four.
Oakwood 18, Unity Christian 2Oakwood routed Unity Christian behind pitcher Corri Houston’s eight strikeouts.
Oakwood is back in action on Tuesday at home against Faith Christian Academy.
BASEBALL John Paul II 10, Greenfield 0
John Paul jumped out to a big lead early and never looked back en route to a mercy-rule victory over visiting Greenfield on Tuesday.
The Saints (9-6, 3-1 CPIC), who also beat the Knights 10-4 on March 29, led 5-0 after the first inning. Greenfield had run-ruled JPII in all four previous meetings before the Saints split the series a year ago.
Cash Daniels-Moye walked, stole second, then third before coming home on an error on the throw. Jude Wisman-Raven belted an RBI single and Aaron Gregory’s sacrifice fly made it 3-0. Winkler drove in two more on his ground ball through the left side.
JPII completed its scoring with four runs in the bottom of the fourth, including Daniels-Moye ripping an RBI double before another RBI single by Shaw.
Aaron Gregory got the win on the mound, going three innings and striking out five while surrendering two hits.
SOCCER John Paul 2, Greenfield 1
The Saints beat the defending state champions after rebounding from an early goal by the Knights.
Freshman Emma Anderson took a corner kick that found junior Annie Geiger, who volleyed it into the back of the net to make the game 1-1. The game stayed tied until the end of the first half.
With less than five minutes to play, DeeDee Koesters delivered a perfect 45-yard pass to Kat Stanley over the heads of the two Greenfield defenders. Stanley placed it in the bottom right corner to take the lead. The win gave the Saints the top spot in the conference.