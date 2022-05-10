In a game that featured plenty of momentum swings, it was South Central delivering the final blow, as it rallied to record a 10-9 walk-off win over visiting Cedar Ridge in the opening round of the NCHSAA 3A softball playoffs Tuesday night.
Trailing 9-8 late, the eighth-seeded Falcons manufactured a run in the sixth to tie the game before reliever Somer Davenport worked around a two-out hit by pitch to bring the hosts back to the plate for the bottom of the seventh.
Davenport helped her own cause by singling up the middle with one out before being replaced by courtesy runner Tellia Wallace.
A groundout by Alyssa Johnson moved Wallace into scoring position with two outs for Lacey Spivey.
The freshman then hit a routine fly ball on the infield which seemed destined for the final out as it appeared the teams would head to extra innings.
Instead, the ball popped out of the Red Wolves’ third baseman’s glove, and Wallace raced around to score the game-winning run from second on the error.
“We didn’t give up, we got behind and then we got ahead, but we did not give up the fight,” South Central head coach Cotton Nicholson said. “We played hard. It wasn’t pretty, but it was a hard-fought game.”
The back-and-forth action started early as Haven Roebuck drew a leadoff walk for the hosts and later scored on an error for the game’s first runs before the teams traded runs in the second inning.
Davenport led off the second with her first of four singles on the night and courtesy runner Wallace later came in on an RBI single to right by Jayden Smith.
Cedar Ridge took its first lead of the game with a two-spot in the third, before the Falcons bounced back with a four-run fourth.
A one-out single by Davenport sparked the inning, as South Central (15-7) then loaded the bases on a walk drawn by Johnson and an error that allowed Spivey to reach safely on a sacrifice bunt attempt. Smith then came up with her second RBI of the game on a groundout to first to score Davenport to tie the game at three.
Roebuck then laced a pitch to the fence in right-center, and she raced all the way around to score on a 3-run inside-the-park home run to put the hosts back in front 6-3.
Three runs in the fifth for the 25th-seed Red Wolves tied the game at six before Sarah Ebeling walked and Kaci Johnson singled through the ride side and both scored for the Falcons in the home half of the inning for an 8-6 game.
Another three-run frame for Cedar Ridge gave it a late-game 9-8 lead before the Falcons’ rallied for the walk-off win.
Smith led things off in the bottom of the sixth by legging out an infield single before stealing second with nobody out.
Roebuck then hit a fly ball to shallow right field, as aggressive base running by Smith allowed her to advance to third on the play.
A sacrifice fly to center field off the bat of Blaire Adee plated Smith for the tying run.
South Central will now host No. 9 South Brunswick in the second round Friday after the Cougars topped Havelock 4-1 in an opening round matchup.
In other area playoff games:
D.H. Conley 14, Pine Forest 1
Top-seed D.H. Conley opened its journey in the 4A playoffs with a resounding 14-1 win in five innings over visiting Pine Forest.
The Vikings scored three in the first, before adding four in the second and six in the third on their way to the win.
D.H. Conley will host the winner of a Garner-Laney matchup in Round 2 on Friday.
Southern Nash 5, J.H. Rose 1
J.H. Rose had its season come to an end on the road with a 5-1 loss to Southern Nash in the 3A first round.
The Rampants close out the season with a 8-13 record.
Princeton 14 Farmville Central 4
After trailing 4-2 in the fourth, Farmville Central surrendered a pair of five-run innings as it dropped a first-round 2A contest to Princeton.
The Jaguars close out the year with a 9-11 record.
BASEBALL J.H. Rose 6 Western Alamance 0
Top-seeded J.H. Rose started its 3A title defense with a 6-0 shutout of Western Alamanace Tuesday night.
The Rampants got a dominant pitching performance from Chase Anderson, as the senior allowed just one hit.
J.H. Rose will now host Southern Lee in the second round Friday.
North Pitt 5, Washington 1
The Panthers went on the road in the opening round and defeated conference foe Washington 5-1 in the 2A bracket.
North Pitt, which used a three-run third to power its way to the win, will now visit top-seeded East Duplin Friday in Round 2.
Roanoke Rapids 6 Farmville Central 2
Farmville Central dropped its opening-round 2A matchup with the Yellowjackets on the road.
The Jaguars close out the season with an 8-11 record.
St. Pauls 3, Greene Central 2
The Rams had their season come to an end with a narrow 3-2 loss on the road against St. Pauls in the first round of the 2A bracket.
Greene Central led 1-0 after the first four innings before the Bulldogs rallied in the late innings.
John Paul II 10, Thales 6
Cash Daniels-Moye spearheaded the offense as fifth-seeded John Paul II dispatched visiting Thales Academy-Rolesville 10-6 on Tuesday in the first round of the NCISAA 2A state tournament.
The Saints (14-8) will play at fourth-seeded Harrells Christian at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Harrells beat Wayne Christian 4-1 on Tuesday.
In the top of the first, Daniels-Moye belted the first of his two triples and later scored on a passed ball with Dillon Gregory at bat. JPII broke the game open with five runs in the bottom of the second, all scored with two outs. James Donofrio had a two-run double.
The Saints tacked on four more in the bottom of the frame. Daniels-Moye tripled to center and scored and McCaffrey then tripled to center to drive in Wisman-Raven and scored himself on an error on the same play.