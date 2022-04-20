FARMVILLE — The inaugural Abby Foster Easter Tournament kicked off with a pair of games Wednesday evening at Farmville Central.
The tournament is in memory of Abby Foster, a former Farmville Central softball student-athlete who was killed in a car crash last June.
Foster also played at Pitt Community College while also coaching softball, as she coached many of the players on the current Jaguars’ roster.
“Abby was such a great individual. Coaching her for four years and having that tragedy happen a year ago, we wanted to have this tournament to honor her,” Farmville Central head coach Shawn Talbott said. “She’s been a part of a lot of these players lives.”
In the nightcap of the tournament Wednesday, the Farmville Central players honored their former teammate and coach with a strong performance, defeating Southside 19-9 in five innings.
After the visitors plated five in the third to tie the game at six, the Jaguars responded with an eight-run inning of their own on the way to victory.
Claire Neely delivered the big hit of the inning, blasting a three-run home run over the fence in left to bring home Katie Gardner and Gracie Vandiford to make it a 11-6 game.
The inning was capped by RBI singles by Jayden Speight and Savannah Pollard around an RBI double off the bat of Savannah Bland.
After the Seahawks got a run back in the fourth, Farmville Central added three more runs to its lead.
Hannah Sugg delivered a two-RBI single to bring in Laycie Eastwood and Haleigh Long, who had sparked a two-out rally with back-to-back singles.
A single up the middle by Speight then scored Sugg for the inning’s final run.
In the fifth, the Jaguars found themselves needing just two runs to secure the mercy-rule win, as Pollard led off with a single and later scored on a wild pitch before a pair of quick outs followed. Neely legged out an infield hit to keep the inning alive, before Eastwood battled back from down 0-2 to draw a walk and then Long came through with the game-ending hit, lining a single off the shortstop’s glove to score Neely and close out the win.
“The bats were just amazing tonight one through nine and we did a good job running the bases with lots of stolen bases,” Talbott said.
Trailing early, Farmville Central pushed across six runs in the second to take the lead, as a two-RBI single to right by Vandiford sparked the inning.
Bland, Pollard and Long all scored three runs apiece in the win, while Neely led the way with three RBIs, as Long, Sugg, Speight, Gardner and Vandiford all drove in two runs apiece.
Long finished the game 4-for-5 at the plate, while Pollard followed with a 3-for-4 night.
Farmville Central will now take on J.H. Rose in the tournament’s championship game today.
J.H. Rose 23, North Pitt 8, 5 inn.A pair of big innings led the Rampants to a resounding 23-8 victory over North Pitt in the opening game of the Abby Foster Easter Memorial Tournament at Farmville Central Wednesday.
J.H. Rose plated nine runs in the second inning before adding eight in the fourth on its way to the mercy-rule win.
In the second inning, the Rampants sent 14 hitters to the plate, as Anna Rushing and Saniah Rankins led the way by both recording a pair of singles and two runs in the frame.
Shea Jenkins, Zayn Sneed, Amira Abulatifa, Jameson Padrick and Abbie Paul all recorded RBI hits in the inning while Lilian Ozimek brought in a run on a sacrifice fly.
The fourth inning saw Rose, playing as the away side in the game, send 13 batters to the plate, as a two-run triple by Mikiyah Corey highlighted the inning.
In the top of the first, the Rampants took an early 3-0 lead behind a two-run triple to the fence in right by Abulatifa.
North Pitt’s best offensive inning came in the second when they cut into a 12-0 deficit with four runs.
The Panthers got RBIs from Kelcee Blevins and Emma Harris in the frame, while Kyleigh Barrett, Brianna May and Morgan Meeks scored runs.
For the Rampants, Jenkins led the team with four runs scored in the win, while Abulatifa, Paul and Rankins all scored three apiece.
Abulatifa drove in a team-best four runs, while Sneed and Ozimek added three RBIs apiece.
Both Jenkins, Rankins and Abulatifa reached base in all of their at-bats, as Jenkins went 3-for-4 with a walk and reached on an error, as Rankins went 4-for-4 with four singles, while Abulatifa finished the game 4-for-4, a home run away from hitting for the cycle.