DURHAM — After D.H. Conley and East Forsyth both relied on dominant pitching the entire regular and postseason, the 4A state championship series was no different.
The three-game series saw the teams combine for just nine runs, as Conley's pitching had the upper hand in a pair of games Saturday to lift it to its fourth state title in program history.
Those nine total runs for the series are at or below what both teams had averaged per game coming into the championship round, as the Vikings had averaged 11.1 runs per game this season, while East Forsyth was averaging 8.9 runs per game.
For the Eagles, senior Kierston Deal's pitching was at the forefront of the West Regional champs' strong season.
The Oklahoma commit averaged two strikeouts per inning throughout the season, and the weekend series was not much different.
D.H. Conley countered with senior Emma Adams in the first two games and sophomore Olivia Hadnott in Game 3 before Adams recorded a save to close out the series victory.
Deal pitched the entire series for East Forsyth, as in 21 innings of work she allowed 12 hits, four runs, six walks and a hit batter while striking out 40.
After being held scoreless in the first 11 innings of the series, the Vikings were able to score enough runs against Deal to pull out Game 2 in the late innings to stay alive before winning Game 3.
"We just had to take as many cuts as we could, foul off balls and try to get her a little tired," D.H. Conley head coach Wayne Deans said. "I'm not going to say she was exhausted, but you could definitely tell her velocity had changed a little bit during the course of this last game."
Adams had nothing but praise for her opposing pitcher but said the team knew they would break through at the plate eventually.
"She's a great pitcher. Oklahoma is getting a good one, but we knew we could make adjustments and we showed that in the Eastern finals," Adams said. "We have great hitters on this team and we were talking in the dugout constantly about what we needed to fix and we had a game plan going up to the plate."
While the Viking duo had a strikeout total less than half of Deal's, they topped her where it mattered most, the win column.
Adams got the Game 2 win to even the series and a save in Game 3, as she pitched a combined 14.2 innings, allowing four runs, three of which were earned, on 10 hits, eight strikeouts, five walks and a hit batter.
The senior entered the decisive third game in relief with her team leading 3-0 in the top of the seventh with the bases loaded and no outs, as the Eagles had the tying run at first and the potential go-ahead run at the plate.
Adams shut the door by forcing a line drive, 4-3 double play to second and then a strikeout to secure the win and the state title for Conley.
"I've been in that situation before in travel ball, so it wasn't too much pressure, but I was just trying to do my best," Adams said. "I knew my team had my back and I was just trying to get the ball in play.
Deans added, "This whole crew is just a tough-nosed group, but the seniors especially, they made a plan their freshman year they wanted to be state champions and here in the top of the seventh inning, the seniors and the rest of the team found a way to win."
After a strong performance in the circle, Hadnott had no doubt Adams could finish off the game.
"It was great, I knew I had to take myself out because I had to do what was best for the team," Hadnott said. "Seeing (Adams) shut it out after that was a great feeling to know that she had my back."
As for the feeling of being a state champion, "It's the best feeling in the world," Hadnott said.
In the third game, it was Hadnott picking up the title-clinching win, as she went six-plus scoreless innings, allowing just four hits, two walks, two hit batters and fanning 11.
"Olivia Hadnott did a great job in the circle," Deans said.
Hadnott said she had a lot of nerves to start the game, but striking out the first five batters she faced certainly helped calm those nerves.
"My pitches were working in my favor a lot," she said.
After back-to-back complete games, Adams said she had plenty of trust in Hadnott to continue the strong pitching for the Vikings.
"She's been doing well, she did well in the Eastern finals and I knew she was going to go out there and kick butt," Adams said.
The sophomore took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, as she had faced just one over the minimum after hitting a batter in the third before also hitting a batter in the fifth that was erased on the basepaths.