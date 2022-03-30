J.H. Rose used an offensive onslaught to secure a 21-6 softball victory in three innings over visiting Greene Central Wednesday night.
The Rampants pounded out 17 hits in the mercy-rule win, as they batted around in the second and third while sending nine batters to the plate in the opening inning.
“We had fun tonight. I think sometimes when we play the D.H. Conleys and South Centrals of the world, we kind of panic a little bit,” J.H. Rose head coach Kidah Sneed said. “I told them they just need to have fun and hit the ball. When we play like that we can play with anybody.”
Leading 5-3 heading to the home half of the second, Rose (4-3) broke the game open with a 10-run frame.
Shea Jenkins led off the inning by drawing a four-pitch walk before Zayn Sneed drove a single to center to put runners on the corners for Lillian Ozimek.
Ozimek ripped the first pitch she saw to center field for a two-RBI single to double the lead. Jameson Padrick brought home Ozimek while reaching safely on an error before later scoring on a wild pitch.
A single to left by Anna Rushing kept the big inning going, and another single to left, this time off the bat of Saniah Rankins, plated Padrick. Miriam Silverio followed with an infield single up the middle to bring in Rushing to score the sixth run of the inning.
In her second at-bat of the inning, Jenkins reached on an error, then Sneed ripped a double into left-center field to score both Rankins and Silverio.
Ozimek capped the double-digit inning by driving a pitch over the left-field fence for a two-run home run to make it 15-3 after two innings of play.
The Rams got three of the runs back in the top of the third, as Tavia Wade drew a lead-off walk and later scored on a wild pitch. Starr Benton and Jordan Evans drew walks, then Cori Sutton singled to left to bring home Benton.
Evans eventually scored on a wild pitch to bring the score to 15-6, as a hit-by-pitch, fielder’s choice and an infield single loaded the bases with two away as Greene Central looked to continue cutting into the deficit.
Instead, relief pitcher Rushing was able to get out of the inning with a strikeout as the Rampants got back to work at the plate.
Rushing led off with a single down the right-field line before scoring on a one-out double by Rankins, who then came home on a single by Silverio.
Jenkins followed with a bunt single before Sneed worked a walk to load the bases.
The bases were then cleared by Ozimek, who drove a pitch into the left-center field gap for a three-run double.
Ozimek later scored the game-ending run on a single through the right side by Rachel Delgado.
Ozimek finished the game 3-for-4 with seven RBIs and three runs scored, while Jenkins went 2-for-3 and scored four runs and Sneed added four runs and three runs batted in on a 3-for-3 night. Rushing went 2-for-2 with three runs scored, while Rankins and Silverio both scored a pair of runs. Rankins was 3-for-3 with four RBIs and Silverio went 2-for-3 with a pair driven home.
The Rampants opened the scoring with five runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Jenkins led off with a single before scoring on a hit by Sneed, who came all the way around to score on an error on the play.
After the next two batters were retired, Padrick kept the inning alive by reaching on an error before Rushing and Abbie Paul drew back-to-back walks to load the bases with two away. Rankins then lined a single to left to score Padrick and Rushing, while Paul scored the final run of the frame on an error on the play.
Greene Central (2-8) saw its first three batters of the second reach base on the way to a three-run inning to cut the deficit to 5-3 before the hosts used the 10-run inning to take control of the game.
“We’ve gotta take this momentum and build off of it going forward,” Sneed said.
J.H. Rose is back in action today when it visits Farmville Central, while Greene Central travels to Ayden-Grifton Friday.
D.H. Conley 1 Apex Friendship 0
Emma Adams picked up a complete game victory, allowing two hits, no walks and no runs while striking out five batters.
Emma Adams was one of five Conley batters to finish 1-for-3, but she set herself apart by driving in the game’s only run, scored by Mia Trueblood in the fourth inning.
D.H. Conley 15 Jacksonville 2On Tuesday, Adams picked up the win against Jacksonville after yielding one hit, walking none and allowing no runs.
Bri Bowers went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, while Adams was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs, Trinity Nichols was 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs and Riley Trueblood was 2-for-4 with two triples and two RBIs.
Oakwood 12 Lawrence Academy 10
Oakwood nailed down and a close win on Tuesday and is back on the field today when it hosts Rocky Mount Academy.
GOLF Conley wins at Cutter Creek
The Vikings claimed the top spot in a non-conference match at Cutter Creek Golf Club in Snow Hill on Wednesday with a total score of 300.
Gray Mitchum recorded the team’s low score of the day with a 5-Under 67, followed by Jae Yoon (73), Travis Gallup (76) and Jonathan Jackson (84).
The Vikings will play in a Big Carolina Confernce Match at Greenville Country Club on Monday.
TENNIS
D.H. Conley 8, South Central 1The Vikings got singles wins from Garrett Anderson, Ethan Jones, Watson Davenport, Daniel Park and Tayen Lee. Those players plus Jake Hickey won doubles matches.
Up next for the Vikings is Jacksonville today.
MIDDLE SCHOOLS BASEBALL Hope 9, EB Aycock 5
Brody Brannon helped lead the Mustangs to victory on Wednesday by finishing 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. Rooke Knittle, Harrison Corey, and Drew Lambert each added RBIs.
Pitcher Caleb Case threw five innings and scattered five hits while walking three and striking out five.
The Mustangs are back in action today at home against Greene County.