J.H. Rose battled back time after time before walking it off in the bottom of the seventh to secure a 9-8 softball victory over visiting Farmville Central in its season opener Friday night.
The Rampants faced deficits of 5-1, 7-3 and 8-7 before securing the comeback win to start the year 1-0.
“I’m super proud of them. They never folded. We had all the opportunities to lay down, but we kept fighting,” Rose head coach Kidah Sneed said. “There were a lot of walks, a lot of errors and mistakes.”
Farmville Central (0-2) took a one-run lead into the seventh inning before the home side’s rally.
Zayn Sneed led off by ripping a single to center field before Lillian Ozimek reached on an error to put runners at first and second with nobody out.
Mikiyah Corey then drove a double over the right fielder’s head to score Sneed and put the winning run in Ozimek at third.
Rose then walked off when Amira Abulatifa hit a grounder to the right side to score Ozimek for the winning run.
After Corey worked around a pair of two-out walks in the first inning, Rose got to work at the plate, taking an early lead, its only of the night prior to the walk-off.
In the home half of the first, Sneed singled to left with one out and later scored on an Ozimek single to right field.
Farmville Central responded with a big second inning, scoring five runs on just one hit to take the lead.
The Jaguars got a leadoff bloop single from Haleigh Long, and after a strikeout, Liz King, Rachel Evans, Claire Neely, Laycie Eastwood and Jayden Speight drew five consecutive walks to lead to the big inning.
In the home half of the third, Rose got a pair of the runs back to cut the deficit in half at 5-3.
Ozimek reached on a fielder’s choice before Corey ripped a two-out, two-run home run over the center field fence.
The visitors pushed their lead back to four runs in the top of the fifth when Hannah Sugg led off with a single to right before Savannah Bland drew a walk.
Sugg eventually scored on a wild pitch, while Bland came in to score on a passed ball to make it 7-3.
The back-and-forth action continued in the bottom of the inning as Rose plated four to tie the game.
The Rampants got a leadoff single from Abbie Paul before the order turned over and Shea Jenkins doubled off the base off the fence in center field to put runners at first and second.
Sneed then grounded out, scoring Paul, before Ozimek singled to left to bring home Jenkins. Corey followed with an infield single as an error on the play allowed Ozimek to score. After an infield single from Abulatifa, Jameson Padrick brought home Corey for the tying run on a groundout.
Rose’s 2-3-4 hitters in Sneed, Ozimek and Corey led the offensive attack in the win. Sneed went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, Ozimek finished 2-for-4 with three runs and two runs batted in and Corey went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and a pair of runs.
The Jaguars retook the lead in the top of the sixth when Eastwood reached on an infield single before later scoring her second run of the night on a wild pitch.
“We’ve seen them many times. Coach (Shawn) Talbott does a great job, they’re a young, well-coached team and they’re going to get better, so we’ve gotta get better too,” Sneed said.
J.H. Rose has a week off before visiting Farmville Central on Friday, and the Jaguars will return to action Wednesday at Southern Nash.