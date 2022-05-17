D.H. Conley grabbed the momentum early with a pair of three-run innings and never gave it back on the way to a 9-2 win over Holly Springs in a NCHSAA 4A third-round softball contest Tuesday night.
The Vikings’ first three batters of the game all reached base and scored as they took a 3-0 lead after the first inning.
“That was really important, simply because (Holly Springs) are very fast and we knew it was going to be very difficult to keep them off the bases,” D.H. Conley head coach Wayne Deans said. “They can produce runs, they did that against Richmond last round and we knew we would need to score some runs.”
Bri Bowers led off by reaching on an illegal pitch call on a full-pitch count before Mia Trueblood laid down a sacrifice bunt to third and reached on a throwing error while Bowers advanced to third on the play.
After Bowers scored the game’s first run, Anna Sawyer drove a single to right to plate Trueblood, while Sawyer came all the way around to score on a double down the left-field line by Emma Adams.
D.H. Conley doubled its lead in the third inning as Trueblood led off by lining a pitch off the third baseman’s glove for a double.
Following a groundout to third, Adams singled to put runners on the corners with one away, as courtesy runner Aidan McHugh replaced Adams at first.
A wild pitch allowed Trueblood to score, and after a fly out to left, Carson Fleming came to the plate with two away and McHugh at third.
Fleming delivered with a big two-out hit, driving a pitch well over the fence in left-center field for a two-run home run to push the lead to 6-0 after three.
“They have three really good pitchers. We only saw two tonight and they kept us off balance,” Deans said. “We made some adjustments in the box and that was definitely helpful.”
“Carson’s home run definitely put us back in charge momentum-wise, so that was a big hit for us.”
Holly Springs got a run back in the ensuing inning, but the Vikings were able to push their lead back to sixth with a run in the fifth.
With one out in the bottom of the fifth, Adams delivered her third hit, and second for extra bases on the night, doubling to left once again.
Later in the inning, Fleming came though with yet another strong two-out at-bat, as the senior legged out an infield single to third.
McHugh, who was courtesy running for Adams, was able to come around to score from second when the throw from short sailed into foul territory.
The hosts scored their final two runs of the night in the sixth to take a 9-1 lead into the final inning of play before the Hawks got one run back in the seventh.
The home half of the sixth was started with an Olivia Knight single back up the middle before Olivia Hadnott dropped down a sacrifice bunt to move Knight into scoring position.
After what appeared to be ball four was called a strike, Bowers responded by driving a pitch to the fence in left-center for a double to bring Knight home, as pinch runner Emma Kate Reynolds would later score Conley’s final run of the game on a wild pitch.
D.H. Conley will now host No. 5 Clayton Friday night, as the Comets topped Gray’s Creek 3-2 Tuesday, with a spot in the East Regional final on the line.
Eastern Alamance 12 South Central 0
South Central saw its strong season come to an end at the hands of the top-seeded Eagles Tuesday, as it dropped a 12-0 decision in five innings on the road in a 3A third-round matchup.
Eastern Alamance led 3-0 after two innings before putting up three runs in each of the final three innings to secure the mercy-rule win.
The Falcons ended the season with a record of 16-8.
BASEBALL J.H. Rose 5, Orange 4
Top-seeded J.H. Rose overcame a scare from visiting Orange as it recorded a come-from-behind victory in the 3A third round Tuesday.
The Rampants trailed 4-0 before scoring five unanswered runs to advance to the 3A fourth round behind a walk-off home run from Cam Greenway.
J.H. Rose will now host crosstown foe South Central in a state quarterfinal game Friday.
South Central 11 North Brunswick 1
The Falcons continued their strong playoff run with a dominant 11-1 win over visiting North Brunswick Tuesday night in the third round of the 3A playoffs.
South Central will now do battle with a familiar opponent in J.H. Rose with a East Regional final berth on the line Friday night.
Girls Soccer Farmville Central 3 Wallace-Rose Hill 1
The Jaguars won their first playoff game in program history, opening the 2A playoffs with a 3-1 win over visiting Wallace-Rose Hill Tuesday.
Farmville Central will host No. 14 Franklin Academy, which shut out West Bladen 8-0 in Round 1, in the second round Thursday.
J.H. Rose 4, C.B. Aycock 2
J.H. Rose opened the 3A playoffs with a 4-2 victory on its home field over C.B. Aycock Tuesday night.
The 16th-seeded Rampants will now hit the road for Round 2 Thursday and battle No. 1 seed Thursday.
Fuquay-Varina 4, D.H. Conley 1Conley fell short on the road in Round 1 of the 4A playoffs Tuesday, suffering a 4-1 loss to Fuquay Varina.
The Vikings trailed 2-0 at the half on their way to the defeat, as they finish the season with a record of 9-8.
East Carteret 9, North Pitt 0North Pitt saw its season come to an end by way of a 9-0 loss on the road to East Carteret in the first round of the 2A playoffs.