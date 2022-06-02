Two wins are all that separate D.H. Conley from capping their dominant season with yet another state title.
If the Vikings are to win their fourth state championship in the last 11 years, they will have to find a way to stop one of the nation’s top pitchers and a strong East Forsyth lineup.
Duke University will be the site of the heavyweight bout for the 4A title between the East Regional champion Vikings and the Eagles, the victors from the West Regional.
The opening game of the three-game state championship series will be played Friday at 7 p.m., while Game 2 will take place Saturday at noon.
If the teams split the first two games of the series, a winner-take-all third game would be held Saturday at 3 p.m.
D.H. Conley is making its fifth state title appearance under head coach Wayne Deans, and is 3-1 in the previous four, losing in the 2007 3A final before winning its last three appearances in 2011 and 2013 in 3A before winning the 4A crown in 2015.
“Obviously it’s pretty special because it’s been seven years since it last happened,” Deans said.
On the other side, East Forsyth is looking for its first state championship win in program history, after it lost in three games to Hoggard in last year’s 4A title series, the team’s first appearance in the state final.
For the Eagles, half (11 of 22) of their all-time playoff wins have come in the last two seasons combined, as they are 22-22 in their playoff history over 22 appearances in the postseason.
A 6-0 mark in the postseason this spring has pushed the Vikings’ overall playoff record to 70-26, and this season marks their 25th appearance in the state playoffs.
Deans noted the team has had to overcome a lot after having the 2020 season wiped out due to COVID.
“Our season was cut off and it affected every sport in the spring across the entire state,” Deans said. “There is a certain feeling of trying to make up for what was lost in the past.”
This year, both teams have lost just once on the season, as East Forsyth (26-1) enters on a 25-game winning streak, while Conley (28-1) has won 24 consecutive games since its lone loss early in the year.
The two regional champs have not just won, but have done so in dominant fashion. The Vikings have outscored their opponents 324-38 on the season, while East Forsyth holds a 240-26 advantage in runs.
In the playoffs it has been more of the same, as Conley has won its games by a combined 49-6 and the Eagles hold a 26-6 edge, including shutting out Marvin Ridge in both games of the West Regional final.
“They (East Forsyth) are really good, obviously their pitcher is the focal point but they have a quality group top to bottom,” Deans said.
“They are going to be an extremely difficult matchup and we’re going to do whatever we can to try to push a few runs across and hopefully play some good defense too.”
Senior Kierston Deal recorded both shutouts in the circle, striking out 29 between the two games to push her season total to 265.
One of the top recruits in the 2022 class, Deal is committed to Oklahoma, the current No. 1 team in the country and defending national champs.
Deal is 20-1 on the year with a 0.66 ERA, having allowed just 12 earned runs in 127 innings of work.
This weekend’s series will likely be dominated by pitching, as opposite Deal will be Conley ace Emma Adams.
Adams, a senior, is 16-1 on the year with a 0.94 ERA over 104 1/3 innings, having allowed 27 runs, only 14 of those earned.
“The little things like the short game or taking advantage of the other team’s mistakes defensively are going to be crucial,” Deans said.
While a pair of dominant arms will take the circle, both teams counter with strong lineups and the ability to do damage up and down the order.
Adams and Deal both often help their own cause at the dish, as they lead their respective teams in batting average.
For Conley, Adams is one of five starters hitting over .400 on the year, as she boasts a team-best .521 batting average, while she is second on the team with 40 RBIs and has struck out only four times in 71 trips to the plate.
Riley Trueblood leads the Vikings in runs batted in with 48, while Mia Trueblood has scored a team-high 40 runs on the year.
Mia Trueblood (.415) is among the other four starters with a batting average of .400 or better along with Olivia Hadnott (.463), Anna Sawyer (.433) and Trinity Nichols (.410).
On the other side, Deal leads East Forsyth with a .522 average, 26 RBIs and 35 hits including 12 doubles and five home runs as the team’s lone senior starter.
The long ball has been a key facet of the Vikings’ offensive onslaught this season, as seven players have combined to hit 26 home runs, led by seven apiece from Riley Trueblood and Carson Fleming.
Aside from Deal’s five, East Forsyth has just two home runs on the year, as Conley holds a 115-65 edge in extra-base hits this season.
D.H. Conley has reached the title game by defeating Pine Forest 14-1, Garner 11-1, Holly Springs 9-2, Clayton 1-0 and sweeping Fuquay-Varina by scores of 2-1 and 12-1 in the East Regional final.
For the Eagles, the path to the championship series included wins over West Cabarrus 7-2, Lake Norman 3-1, Mooreseville 4-2, Alexander Central 3-1 and a West Regional sweep of Marvin Ridge.
The Vikings will be the home game for Friday night’s opener, while East Forsyth will play as the home team for Game 2 and if the series goes to a third game, Conley would once again play as the home team.