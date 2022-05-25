D.H. Conley’s Mia Trueblood stepped to the plate with runners at first and second and two outs in a tie game in the bottom of the seventh Wednesday night in Game 1 of the 3A East Regional against Fuquay-Varina.
The sophomore got a pitch to hit and lined it just inside of the left-field line, as Trinity Nichols raced around to score from second as the top-seeded Vikings secured a 2-1 victory to take a 1-0 series lead.
With the game tied at one heading into the home half of the seventh, Trinity Nichols led off by reaching on a hit by pitch before a fly out resulted in the first out of the inning.
A bloop single to shallow left field off the bat of Olivia Hadnott then put runners at first and second for the top of the order.
After Bri Bowers lined out to the first baseman, Trueblood came to the plate and delivered the game-winning single.
The walkoff victory was the second in as many games for Conley (27-1), as it reached the East finals with a 1-0 victory in 8 innings over Clayton Friday night.
“It’s been different people stepping up in different moments and Mia (Trueblood) did a great job,” D.H. Conley head coach Wayne Deans said. “She stepped in there and kept getting her hacks in and found that one pitch that was able to go down the line.”
After being retired in order in the first two innings, the Vikings got their bats going in the third to break a scoreless tie.
Once again it was the bottom-third of the order getting things rolling, as Olivia Knight reached on a jam shot that dropped in between Bengal pitcher Madison Davis and the middle infielders for an infield single with one away.
After a fly out to center field for the second out of the frame, Bowers kept the inning alive by lacing a first-pitch single to left.
Trueblood then came through with the first of her two clutch hits on the night, singling into left-center to score Knight from second for the game’s first run.
Fuquay-Varina nearly responded in the ensuing inning, as Courtney Maddox singled to left to start the inning before pinch runner Addison Smith advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt put down by Chloe Webb.
Next to the plate was Reagan Bieichner, who lined a pitch to the left side that appeared destined for the right-field corner.
Instead, Riley Trueblood made a leaping grab to take extra bases away from the junior and preserve the Vikings’ one-run lead.
The Bengals were eventually able to get on the board and even the score at one after a Conley error proved costly.
The visitors got a one-out single through the left side by Maddox, as Bieichner later came to bat with two outs in the inning.
A ground ball to short looked as if it would end the inning, as the Vikings looked to get the force out at second, but instead were unable to connect on the throw as Maddox took second on the error and the inning continued for Julie Selig.
Selig made the home side pay, driving a single to right-center to score Maddox for the tying run.
“Defensively we were very shaky, overall defensively I thought we were good, but we had a couple innings where we were just on our heels,” Deans said. “That’s something we’ve just gotta get past and play with a little bit of fire and more courage.”
“We want to show that we’re better than what we showed tonight, I think we’re a much better team than what we did defensively and offensively”
In the bottom of the inning, Conley loaded the bases after three consecutive batters reached with two outs, as Anna Sawyer singled before Emma Adams and Riley Trueblood drew back-to-back walks.
Davis then escaped the jam with a three-pitch strikeout as the game headed to the seventh knotted at one run apiece.
With two outs in the top of the seventh, Ayala Durant hit a bloop single to left to bring up Kaylee Furr.
Durant would then steal second and take third as an errant throw got away into the outfield.
A throw to third also got away and rolled into foul territory, as the Bengals argued the ball had rolled into the dugout, which would have granted Durant home plate for the go-ahead run, but the umpires ruled otherwise.
Adams then shut the door with her fifth strikeout of the night, as the senior picked up the win in the circle allowing just the one unearned run, setting her team up for the walk-off win.
Conley finished the game with eight hits, as Bowers, Mia Trueblood and Hadnott accounted for six of them with a pair of singles apiece.
“Give them a lot of credit, they’re a tough-nosed team,” Deans said. “They’re going to be ready to play tomorrow on their field.”
The series will now shift to Fuquay-Varina for Game 2 at 6 p.m. today.
A Bengals’ win would force a winner-take-all Game 3 back at Conley Friday, while a Vikings’ win would send them to next week’s 3A state championship series.