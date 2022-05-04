SNOW HILL — Area athletes had a strong showing at the Eastern Plains 2A Conference championships at Greene Central Wednesday afternoon, as the area’s four teams combined to win 19 titles.
Ten of those titles came on the boys’ side, with nine coming on the girls’ side, as North Pitt led area teams with seven event wins.
Host Greene Central and Farmville Central followed with five titles apiece, while Ayden-Grifton claimed a pair of conference titles on the day.
The championship meet got started with the field events, as five area athletes won conference titles in those events.
At the team level, Farmville Central won the girls’ team title and North Pitt won the title on the boys’ side.
The Jaguars girls’ finished with 128 points, 15 ahead of second-place Ayden-Grifton.
North Pitt took fourth (64) on the girls side and Greene Central placed 6th (34).
The Panthers’ boys’ team finished with 132 points to win the title, as SouthWest Edgecombe took second at 119 and the hosts finished third with 108.
In fifth was Farmville Central (33), as it edged out Ayden-Grifton by one point.
Four of those champions came on the girls’ side, as area athletes won all but one of the events, while there was just one area champion on the boys’ side.
On the girls’ half, area athletes swept the top six spots in the discus throw, as Greene Central’s Marshaylah Sutton claimed the title with a throw of 79-5.
Sutton was followed by the Farmville Central duo of Kendra Dixon (77-11) and Amiya Joyner (74-9).
The Chargers then got a conference title from Zimya Croom in the long jump with a distance of 15-4, as teammate Tykeia Blount took second (14-5).
Layla Childress (14-2) and Tania Hardee (13-6) followed in third and fourth, respectively, for North Pitt.
Farmville Central’s first conference crown of the day came in the triple jump, where Savannah Whaley recorded a distance of 30-5 to edge Blount (30-0).
In the girls’ shot put, area athletes accounted for five of the top-six finishes, as Sutton claimed the title with a distance of 36-0.
Dixon (31-11.5) and Moye (29-4.5) followed in second and third, respectively.
The high jump saw TyJai Joyner of Ayden-Grifton clear a height of 4-0 to tie for second.
On the boys’ side, Dakevion Roach was the lone area champ in the field events, as he won the high jump with a jump of 6-0.
Fellow Panther Javion Perry (5-6) took third, while Greene Central’s Okie Edwards finished fourth (5-6).
In the discus, Farmville Central’s Ian Ellis (2nd, 110-11) and Ayden-Grifton’s Nicholas Hudson (3rd, 106-1) also had strong throws.
The long jump saw North Pitt’s Koi’Leon Foreman (2nd, 20-1.5), Greene Central’s Jamari Coppage (19-2.5), Farmville Central’s Jah Short (T-4th, 18-6) and Ayden-Grifton’s Nicholas Worthington (6th, 18-2.5) all place.
A pair of Jaguars placed in the triple jump as Mykal Williams took 3rd at 34-7 and Anthony Suggs finished 5th with a jump of 37-2.
Two area athletes took top-six in the shot put, as Ray’shawn Phillips took second at 45-0 for the Chargers, while Jacob Beamon recorded a sixth-place finish for the Rams at 38-7.5.
The track events got kicked off with the 4x800 relay, as Ayden-Grifton’s girls’ relay team of Emily Allen, Kristen Cox, Abigail Byrum and Skylar Vines took second at 12:14.83. Greene Central recorded the top finish in the boys’ event, as Jalen Bynum, David Stewart, Okie Edwards and Ezequial Roman took third at 9:22.04.
In the girls’ 100 hurdles, North Pitt’s Tania Hardee (19.22) claimed the title ahead of the Ayden-Grifton trio of Kayla Applewhite (21.05), Emaya Gillispie (21.07) and Tyjai Joyner (22.27).
Up next was the boys’ 110 hurdles, as JaMarcus Pippin of North Pitt was the area’s top finisher in second at 16.71.
Teammate Zye-Ryk Wright took fourth (18.00) behind A-G’s Jayden Quinerly (17.78) in third, while Brandyn Perkins took sixth for the Rams at 19.86.
Four area runners placed in the girls’ 100, led by a second-place finish by Kamiyah Wooten for the Jaguars at 12.92.
Teammates Arianah Davis (13.09) and Shakeela Daniels (14.00) took fourth and sixth, respectively, while Ayden-Grifton’s Croom took third (13.00).
In the boys’ 100, Greene Central went 1-2, as Jonathon Willis won the title at 11.46, edging out teammate Josiah Thompson by 0.03 seconds.
Damon Turnage of Farmville Central took fifth (11.82), while Jeremiah Pittman of Ayden-Grifton finished in 11.84 to place sixth.
Farmville Central got another title-winning performance from its 4x200 relay of Kamaya Speight, Shakeela Daniels, Arianah Davis and Whaley, who took first at 1:49.14.
Ayden-Grifton took second in the event while Greene Central finished fourth.
The Panthers’ first title on the track came in the boys’ 4x200 relay, as Milbert Moore, Xavier Maldonado, Roach and Trystan Hollis won with a time of 1:31.04, and Farmville Central took second and Greene Central finished fourth.
In the girls’ 1,600, Laurel Batchelor of North Pitt took third (6:55.14), while Ayden-Grifton’s Kristi’ana Smith (7:27.79) and Farmville Central’s Cecilia Medina (7:40.51) took fifth and sixth respectively.
On the boys’ side, Greene Central’s Roman (3rd, 5:17.43) and Farmville Central’s Sam Flanagan (5th, 5:31.14) both placed.
In a close girls’ 4x100 relay, the Chargers took the title as Aaliyah Hewett, Saniyah Croom, Skylar Vines and Zimya Croom finished with a time of 53.32 ahead of Farmville Central in second and North Pitt in third.
Greene Central won the boys’ 4x100 relay ahead of North Pitt in second and Ayden-Grifton in third.
The girls’ 400 was dominated by the Jags, as Wooten won the title in 59.15 ahead of teammates Kamaya Speight in second (1:01.88) and Shakeela Daniels in fourth (1:04.80).
North Pitt’s Tanise Myrick took fifth in 1:05.21, while Madison Langemann of Ayden-Grifton finished with a time of 1:06.63 in sixth.
Hollis won his second title of the day and first as an individual for North Pitt when he took first in the boys’ 400 at 50.88.
Fellow Panther Myshawn Pippen finished third, while Malik Williamson took fourth for Farmville Central and the Ram duo of Desmond Cobb and Bynum went fifth and sixth, respectively.
Both North Pitt and Ayden-Grifton had a pair of athletes place in the girls’ 300 hurdles.
For the Panthers it was Calla Tatum (2nd, 52.45) and Hardee (3rd, 55.74), while Langemann (4th, 59.18) and Applewhite (5th, 1:02.97) followed for the Chargers.
After taking second in the 110 hurdles, North Pitt’s Pippin took the title in the boys’ 300 hurdles after crossing the line in 42.83.
His teammate Wright finished third, while Perkins and Kendall Collie went 5-6 for Greene Central.
In the girls’ 800, Wooten outran the field by more than seven seconds, winning the conference title in 2:46.52 for the Jaguars.
Ayden-Grifton’s Emily Allen took third and teammate Vines finished sixth, while Batchelor of North Pitt placed fifth.
Hollis and Pippen took the top spots in the boys’ 800 for the Panthers, as Hollis won with a time of 2:10.90 ahead of Pippen at 2:12.46.
The Rams earned a fourth-place finish from Roman in the event.
Farmville Central had a strong finish in another girls’ sprint, as in the 200 Speight took second, Davis was third and Wooten took fifth.
Myrick of North Pitt was in the middle in fourth and Blount rounded out the top six.
After going 1-2 in the 100, the Rams’ duo of Willis and Thompson battled for the top spot once again in the boys’ 200.
Willis claimed his second conference title of the day, crossing the line at 22.67, 0.46 ahead of his teammate in second.
In fourth was Worthington for the Chargers, followed by Turnage of Farmville Central in fifth and North Pitt’s Roach in sixth.
The area’s top finisher in the 3,200 was Farmville Central’s Medina in fourth, in front of Batchelor of North Pitt and Greene Central’s Rylee Greene.
Manning of North Pitt posted the top boys’ time in the 3,200, finishing third in 13:29.68, while Farmville Central’s Lucas Causey came in sixth.
The Farmville Central girls’ claimed one more title in the final event of the afternoon, as Speight, Daniels, Justina Moore and Whaley teamed up to win the 4x400 relay at 4:27.64, finishing more than seven seconds ahead of the field.
Finishing in second was North Pitt, while Greene Central took fourth and Ayden-Grifton crossed the line in fifth.
North Pitt claimed its seventh conference title in the final event of the day, as Jeremy Boyd, Hollis, Moore and Pippen won the 4x400 relay after posting a time of 3:45.59.
Greene Central closed the day with a third-place finish, while Farmville Central took fifth and Ayden-Grifton came in sixth.
Area athletes will be back in action for the 2A Eastern Regional meet in Elizabeth City May 14.