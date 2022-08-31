BETHEL — Greene Central held off a furious rally from North Pitt to secure a five-set volleyball victory in what felt more like a late-season or playoff match rather than both teams’ Eastern Plains 2A Conference openers.

After winning the first two sets, then dropping back-to-back sets, the Rams eventually prevailed in the fifth set with 25-15, 25-20, 21-25, 17-25, 15-8 final scores.