Host Lions roared on Thursday night and forced a third and deciding game in the Greenville Little Leagues city championship.
After losing a close one on Tuesday night to RE/MAX, Host Lions posted a run in the first, two in the third and three in the fifth against the backdrop of starting pitcher Ryan Edwards’ complete-game shutout in a 6-0 victory.
The decisive Game Three is set for tonight at 7 in Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park.
Edwards fueled the win with seven strikeouts over six scoreless innings. He limited RE/MAX to mostly singles and pitched his way out of a couple of jams to keep the opposition scoreless.
At the plate, Edwards (2-for-3) was similarly dialed-in, smashing a two-run home run to straightaway center field on a 2-0 pitch with no outs in the third for a 3-0 lead. Ray Korbutt roped a single to center on the first pitch of the frame.
That padded what could have been a much bigger lead for Host Lions. In the first, Aiden Parker (2-for-4) sped home for the game’s first run on a Layton Chandler RBI single. That base hit came moments after Chandler fouled a ball that bounced off the ground and appeared to hit him in the chin.
Meanwhile, Edwards chewed through the RE/MAX lineup in the early innings until a couple of RE/MAX hits with two outs in the third, a threat that was erased one batter later.
A single and an error in the fourth put the first two runners on base for RE/MAX, but Edwards sent down the next three batters on strikes and then retired the home team in order in the fifth.
RE/MAX rapped a pair of singles in the sixth, but Edwards coolly struck out Kaleb Pitt to end the game with his shutout intact.
The Host Lions three-run fifth featured a two-error play that brought home one run, an infield-fly ruling on another run and an RBI single off the bat of pinch hitter Wallace Messer, all of which combined for the final 6-0 score.
Laith Abulatifa laced a pair of base hits for a 2-for-3 night to lead RE/MAX, and Landon Scott doubled for the team’s lone extra-base hit.
RE/MAX starter Carson Logan pitched five innings, striking out two and walking four before giving way to Pitt for the final frame.
Host Lions totaled 10 hits in the win but also stranded eight runners compared to seven by RE/MAX.