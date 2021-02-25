They knew each other all too well before the game started, but now Farmville Central’s girls’ basketball team knows a little more about 2A rival North Pitt and even more about itself.
The teams met twice during the regular season, both Farmville Central wins, and the Jaguars made it a three-game sweep in Thursday night’s second round of the 2A state playoffs. Farmville fended off a furious Panthers’ rally that began before halftime and continued in the third quarter, briefly making it a two-point game before the Jags regained their composure in a 78-57 victory.
“North Pitt is a good team. We’ve played each other two other times, this is the third time we’ve played them, so we know each other,” Farmville coach Hollis Harper said. “Yes, they were going to play us hard. They made us change some of our offense and our defense, how we played, but they’ve a good team, so we’re lucky we came out in the end with some good free throws, and we won the ball game.”
Farmville Central remained unbeaten at 12-0, riding four players in double-figure scoring and an uncompromising approach to attacking the boards. That included a team-high 20 points from Amiya Joyner and 19 from Janiya Foskey. Jahnyah Williughby added 16 points and Journee McDaniel had 11 in the win.
The host Jaguars appeared to break the will of the Panthers (12-3) in the second quarter, pressuring the visitors into numerous miscues and building a sizable lead. Already up 20-11 after the first quarter, FC charged on a 9-0 run to lead 29-11.
But the Panthers exploded for a 14-3 run to finish the half, led by freshman guard Zamareya Jones, who unleashed a game-high 27 points, and Shakyra Bryant (six points), who ducked inside for consecutive baskets.
Trailing 32-25 at halftime, Jones then canned a 3 in the opening seconds of the third quarter, followed by a fast break basket from J’Nadia May that made it 32-20.
“They were beating us on the boards, so at halftime, I went into the locker room and said, ‘Hey, we’ve got to box out,’” Harper said. “We finally got some rebounds, finally got some fast breaks.”
The run ended there for the Panthers. Joyner and Foskey took control again, each scoring once and setting up a couple of easy baskets and suddenly, it was back to a 40-30 Farmville lead.
The fast break baskets began to pile up in the fourth, and the Jags’ 53-43 lead at the third quarter turn expanded rapidly.
North Pitt also got 11 points apiece from Aquarius Pettaway and May in the loss.
Asheboro 64, D.H. Conley 62
The Vikings’ unbeaten season was halted in a tight matchup against a fellow 12-0 team entering the game.
The Vikings (12-1) led 21-13 after the opening quarter of a high-scoring first half. It was 37-36 Conley at halftime, but by the third quarter turn Asheboro had turned the tables slightly and led 50-42.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL Farmville Central 99 South Granville 81
The ninth-seeded Farmville boys improved to 13-0 this season after legging out another road victory in the second round, this time against a very familiar playoff opponent.
Top-seeded South Granville was the last team the Jaguars beat last season in the East Region final before the season was halted before the state championship games.
Farmville advances to Saturday’s third round to take on Reidsville, a 60-57 winner over fellow familiar foe Kinston on Thursday night.
Northwood 59, D.H. Conley 40
The Vikings boys saw their season come to an end on the road at Northwood.
Conley finished the season 10-5, while Northwood improved to 12-2. Further details were not available at press time.