It’s a familiar feeling in greater Greenville, as both Farmville Central basketball teams are in a fever pitch to defend the state titles both were forced to share a year ago thanks to COVID-19.
The teams were both left at the doorstep last March, never actually playing in the respective 2A championship games before all North Carolina high school sports were halted.
They’re back.
Both teams are unbeaten since their return to action this season and they represent the lone local teams left in the playoffs. Tonight at 7, the Farmville boys (13-0) play host to Northeastern (10-3) out of Elizabeth City for the East Regional crown and a trip to Saturday’s state title game.
That comes on the heels of dominant Saturday road performance by Farmville, which routed Reidsville, 83-57, in the third round.
The Jaguars girls’ squad has been on a similar trajectory all season. On Saturday, FC (13-0) bounced Randleman out in the third round by a 71-54 score that was a much closer finish than most of its games this season to date.
Where the boys earned their way home after three games on the road, the girls must stay on the road for a fourth time this postseason, taking on 6-8 McMichael in the 2A semis at 6 p.m. in Mayodan.