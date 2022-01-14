Several dozen people from J.H. Rose High School and the Greenville community gathered at Elm Street Park Thursday afternoon to celebrate Rampants’ legend Marvin Jarman’s 75th birthday.
“It feels pretty good, I like having all these people come to see me,” Jarman said of the birthday event.
For the past five-plus decades, Jarman has been on the sidelines of nearly every Rose basketball, football and baseball game.
He has been there for it all, the ups and downs, home games and road games, losing seasons, playoff runs and state titles.
For Jarman, Wednesday night’s basketball game at Ayden-Grifton marked 1,282nd consecutive games he has attended, both home and away, a streak that dates back to 1966.
He has also attended all but one of the Rampants’ football games during that stretch as well as most of the baseball games.
Jarman’s passion for Rose athletics began in the early 1960s when his younger brother Grant began playing sports at the school.
Jarman would attend every practice and game and eventually became a team manager.
When asked what his favorite memory over the years of attending Rose sporting events was, Jarman pointed to the 12 state titles he has seen the Rampants win.
He was in attendance when the baseball team claimed the state title seven times, and he was also on the sideline for five state titles for the Rampants’ football team.
While he does not play as large of a role with the school’s other teams, Jarman was in attendance for several other state title game appearances through the years, including a handful in volleyball.
As for the start of his consecutive basketball games attended streak, he does not remember the score like Wednesday’s 105-point performance.
“It must have been a game in December, I don’t know if we played in November in those days,” Jarman said.
He added that he enjoys seeing and meeting new people at games, as he has met the children and even grandchildren of people he knew in the early days at Rose.
J.H. Rose head baseball coach Ronald Vincent had high praise for Jarman, who is an honorary assistant coach on the baseball, basketball and football teams.
“Every kid that comes back, the first thing they ask is ‘How’s Marvin,’” Vincent said. “They all have to talk to Marvin before they leave, and he really likes that.”
“He’s always there, he’s a Rose High guy and he keeps up with all the standings and stuff and it’s just a big deal to have him around.”
Jarman has done a little bit of everything for the Rampants athletics program throughout the years, as he even used to go onto the football field and grab the tee after kickoffs.
Vincent joked with Jarman that he would not be able to do that for the team anymore.
“He doesn’t do that any more. It would be a delay of game before he got back out there,” Vincent said.
“I had a hernia operation so I had to stop doing that,” Jarman added.