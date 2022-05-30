John Paul II athletic director Sean Murphy has announced that Kendall Ham has been named head coach for the girls’ basketball team.
Ham, who most know as Coach Rondo, has been a head basketball coach for seven years and a professional personal and group trainer in skill development and group fitness for nine years.
He has worked with players as young as four years old through the Upward basketball program and Greenville Parks and Recreation to adults who play overseas and in the NBA.
Ham played for Southside High School and Pamlico County High School where he was named Most Outstanding Player for the 2007-2008 state championship game.
He went on to play for Pitt Community College for two years and then a year of semi-professional basketball. Since 2014, Ham has been the head varsity and junior varsity coach at The Oakwood School. Since 2017, he has a 45-3 record as the head coach for the ECU club men’s basketball team that has won a national championship.
Ham’s coaching philosophy is for players to be at their peak potential as consistently as possible, on and off the court.
“I want them to be successful in life, in the classroom, in practice, in games, and even when nobody is watching,” Ham said. “I want them to play hard, play smart, and have fun. I use basketball as a tool to help people reach their full potential in life.”
Beyond the role of coach, Ham wants his players to see him as a teacher and mentor.
“Nobody is going to pour their hearts out to a complete stranger,” he said. “A relationship and a level of respect must be built before anything. I want to see how our players learn. I want to find out what is actually fun about the sport to them. I want to know their end goals and expectations.”
Ham has named two assistants to his coaching staff: Bianca Lockamy and Tobias Jarmon. Lockamy played AAU basketball and was a varsity basketball starter her entire high school career.
She attended South Central High School and The Oakwood School where she led her team to an undefeated season in 2015.
Leadership on and off the court earned her an academic scholarship to obtain a bachelor’s degree in biology pre-med and play basketball as a freshman starter at The University of Virginia College at Wise in 2017.
Her sophomore year she transferred to Virginia Union University where she started and helped to win a conference championship in 2018.
Lockamy prides herself on involvement. Not only was she a student-athlete, but she advocated for other student-athletes at every level.
Her leadership on the court allowed her to strive off the court by becoming Virginia Union University and Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) student-athlete advisory committee president as well as advocating for student-athletes on the NCAA Division II level for all sports.
Jarmon is a Greenville native who played high school basketball in Georgia at Miller Grove High School and GPSA Prep School.
He moved to the west coast and played college basketball in Washington State at Yakima Valley College where he also did skill training.
Jarmon is passionate about the game of basketball and is eager to share that passion through coaching with the Lady Saints.