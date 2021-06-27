FAYETTEVILLE – Nothing was going to stand in J.H. Rose baseball’s way on its journey to fulfilling its destiny this weekend.
Drawing a No. 13 seed and going on the road for all of its state 3A playoff games? No problem.
Beating a team it lost to in a nonconference game earlier this season in the postseason’s first round? No problem.
Trailing 7-2 in the top of the seventh inning against the No. 1 seed? No problem.
Shutting out your crosstown rival to reach the state championship series? Sure, why not?
Overcoming the heat, rain delays and a change in venue? Okay.
And finally, trailing 3-0 in Game Two of the finals on Sunday but pulling yet another rally?
That’s the way they did it.
The Rampants won their first state baseball championship since 2008 with a 9-4 victory over Cox Mill at Terry Sanford High School to win the series two games to none, completing an unbelievable journey back to the top.
Rose head coach Ronald Vincent kept coming back to the word unbelievable.
“I can’t believe it,” he said after bringing the school’s sixth state title and first in 13 years back to Greenville. “These guys are really tough and they’ve worked so hard to achieve this. I honestly can’t believe we’re standing here. I can’t say enough about these kids.”
The second game of the series, scheduled for Saturday afternoon, was moved from J.P. Riddle Stadium to Terry Sanford High School after a lengthy rain delay resulted in the field being deemed unplayable. The first two games of the 1A series – Perquimans against East Surry – had to be moved to South View High School.
The Rampants (17-4) got off to a rough start, as Cox Mill used a solo home run from Kyle Cassell in the second and two runs in the third to take a 3-0 advantage.
No problem.
“We always say we are one swing away from a big inning,” Vincent said.
Rose batted around in the top of the fourth frame to plate five runs and take the lead for good.
The inning started with walks to Ryker Galaska and Grayson Myrick. Then, Wade Jarman smacked a single to center field to bring in A.J. Briley (Galaska’s courtesy runner) to get the Rampants on the board.
Jarman’s hit chased Chargers starter Zach Burgbacher in favor of Tyler Zedalis.
Rose’s bats stayed as hot as the weather.
Cam Greenway ripped a double to left field to bring in Myrick. Caleb May then lifted a sacrifice fly to center to bring in Jarman, tying the game at 3-all.
Cole Watkins blooped a single to right field as Greenway raced home, and Danny Sadler – named the series most valuable player – smacked a triple to center to plate Watkins.
Cox Mill (15-6) got a run back in the bottom of the fourth inning, but the Rampants never wilted in the heat.
Galaska reached on an error to start the top of the fifth, and Myrick swatted a two-run homer to left field to extend the Rose lead to 7-4.
Rose picked up another run in the top of the sixth inning. Sadler led off with a single and Mitch Jones walked. Jayden Grimes grounded into a fielder’s choice, and Galaska did the same as Sadler scored on the dropped throw at the plate. Myrick singled but was stranded after a pop-out to first base.
Tyler Bonds, the starter on the mound for the Rampants, started the sixth and struck out the first Cox Mill batter. He left to a rousing ovation from the Rampant faithful after reaching his 75-pitch count limit.
Jarman relieved and coaxed a groundout to Grimes at shortstop and a grounder to May at second.
The Rampants added their final run in the top of the seventh when Sadler’s sacrifice fly plated May, who had walked and reached third on a throwing error.
Jarman then retired the side in the bottom of the seventh, the last out being a short fly ball to right field that set off a massive dogpile on the mound.
Journey complete.
Destiny fulfilled.
A reflective Vincent thought back to a few weeks ago – May 4 to be exact – when Rose was in the middle of three-game losing streak. A few players dyed their hair blonde as a sign of camaraderie, and something clicked.
“I really think that dying the hair blonde really turned it around for us,” he said, “as bad as I disliked it.”
After that third straight loss dropped Rose to 4-4, the Rampants went on a season-ending, 13-game win streak.
Fifty-four days, seven road trips and 1,500 miles later, Rose are true road warriors this season – and state champions.