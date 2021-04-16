A group working to establish an African American cultural trail in Greenville is making progress toward a soft launch in June.
The effort led by the Greenville Convention and Visitors bureau has gathered content needed for presentations on six stops in central and west Greenville, has completed a logo for the trail and is eyeing a start date of June 18, according to a report the bureau’s director, Andrew Schmidt.
The report from the marketing subcommittee of the African American Cultural Trail Committee updated the Greenville City Council on the efforts last week. Schmidt said Thursday he is confident the workings of the trail and planned soft launch allow enough flexibility to go forward despite unknowns related to the pandemic.
“The majority of the stops are outside and can certainly be done in a social distancing manner, so I feel good about a soft launch by Juneteenth,” said Schmidt, referring to the annual celebration of the Emancipation Proclamation, news of which arrived to enslaved communities over several days in mid June 1865.
Officials hope to coordinate the launch with the annual Greenville Grooves African American Music Festival, currently slated for June 18 at the Town Common. Like everything, Schmidt said, that depends on the continuing decline of the pandemic.
Work began on the trail in October of 2019. It halted altogether in March 2020 but members have gradually resumed efforts as conditions have allowed, Schmidt said.
They have incorporated work of ECU Joyner Library’s Beyond Bricks and Mortar project, which gathered documents, photos and oral histories. The group is continuing to work with East Carolina University to research future sites.
The Convention and Visitors Bureau also has begun work on a landing page to promote local trail and others in the region. A full committee meeting is set for April 29.
The committee contracted with Greenville artist Richard Wilson to develop a logo that will be unveiled to the public in the near future, Schmidt said. It also is working with a smartphone app developer to incorporate audio and visual content that will lead participants through the six initial stops on the tour.
The tour will begin at the Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza at the corner of First and Greene streets. It will incorporate physical features of the tribute to Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church with information about the history of the church and other local black churches.
Other stops will include the Town Common with information about the urban renewal effort that eradicated the Shore Drive-Downtown community; the former Roxy Theater and the adjacent area on Albemarle Avenue known as The Block; a location that will focus on health-care and medical providers; and the C.M. Eppes Heritage Center at the site of the former segregated high school on Nash Street.
The soft launch is just the beginning, Schmidt said, as the effort develops more stops and partnerships with restaurants, retail and lodging outlets.
“That’s the great part about having an app-based trail,” he said. “It’s easy to add components that are self-touring.”
Longterm goals include developing more sites in Pitt County and connecting to similar efforts in neighboring counties, leading to a regional trail.
Schmidt said COVID-19 may have slowed the work but planners have developed a strong foundation for moving ahead.
“It’s taken a little bit longer to do this, but I think it’s going to be done right and I think it’s going to be something that we can value in our community, something that will help with the amount of diversity and cultural opportunity for our visitors and our residents, which I think is really important as we try to transform into a bigger city. And I think it’s going to be a great tourism and economic tool.”