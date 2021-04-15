BEULAVILLE — Most prep players end their careers on a down note, sometimes with a performance that comes up short against a superior team.
Unless a state title is captured, the end is a bit of a disappointment, even years later.
KD McClarin won’t have to regrets about his finale.
The East Duplin senior running back, who was Duplin’s Elite Player of the Year in 2019, left fans, friends, family and himself with a video highlight reel.
McClarin accounted for 193 yards and scored five times as the Panthers rolled Hertford County 52-9 last Friday on Brian Aldridge Field in Charles R. Powers Stadium.
East Duplin avenged a 43-21 loss to the Bears (4-2) last season.
But unlike last season, the Panthers will not be in the state playoffs this Friday.
They end 3-4 with one-score losses to ECC champ Clinton, Midway, Jacksonville and Princeton on their slate.
Spring football as opposed to fall football due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has caused strange happenings on the gridiron.
Losses to the Raiders and Dark Horses eliminated ED from making the ECC’s postseason tournament that eventually gave champ Clinton and Wallace-Rose Hill the two playoff spots out of the East Central 2A Conference.
One of ED’s three wins came against the arch-rival Bulldogs 28-23.
Go figure.
Nonetheless, the Panthers exacted big-time revenge on the Bears, who finished second in the Northeastern Coastal 2A Conference.
Yet this one started with a thud on the Panthers’ helmets as Hertford County logged a sack for a 2-0 lead.
The score came after East Duplin stopped Hertford at the Panther one on the 14th play of the opening drive.
The deficit wouldn’t last long.
Eleven snaps later, ED senior fullback Russell Gaby scored from the one-yard line. The march was keyed by a 22-yard run by Brady Johnson.
Quarterback Nick Cavenaugh connected with McClarin for a 45-yard score to make it 14-2.
McClarin ran 23 yards for the next score and the rout had started.
His 65-yard catch from Cavenaugh gave ED at 27-2 edge at halftime.
McClarin needed just half of the third quarter before taking his bows and letting other Panthers join the party.
His two rushing scores in the third and PATs by Tyler Whaley made it 42-2.
Hertford County gained 72 of its 261 yards on a series that produced a 48-yard scoring pass from Tye Saxby to Keondre Rodgers.
Saxby was 22 of 39 for 253 yards, but the Bears rushed for just nine net yards on 21 attempts at the Panther defensive line.
ED’s Jonathan Scarborough (6-57) added a 33-yard touchdown run for more than half of his yardage.
Gaby chipped in with 81 yards.
Whaley booted a 30-yard field goal as the final points of the night.
Panther Paws
The Panthers were 8 of 11 on third-down conversions. Hertford County waas 5 of 17.
McClarin rushed for 670 yards in seven games and averaged 6.9 yard per carry. Gaby hit 449, while Johnson was at 361.
Johnson had 51 yards in punt returns.
McClarin’s 11 touchdowns were a team high.
Junior Braxton Brown paced ED in tackles with 62. Gaby had 46, Daunte Hall collected 40 and Kade Kennedy and Avery Gaby notched 34 apiece.
ED won its final two games by a combined total of 115-9. The other victim was Spring Creek 63-0.
The Panthers lose 15 seniors, nearly double the amount of seniors on Wallace-Rose Hill and James Kenan combined.
All three of Duplin’s ECC schools move to a new conference this fall with Kinston, North Lenoir, South Lenoir and Southwest Onslow.
