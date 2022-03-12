March means different things to different people, but for millions it marks the onset of the Atlantic Coast Conference basketball tournament and the start of March Madness across the country.
For Greenville native and High Point University assistant coach Keith Gatlin, the arrival of March this year meant another chance for the Panthers basketball team to take a stab at winning the Big South Conference tourney and rocket into the NCAA tournament. HPU fell short, losing in the quarterfinals to Winthrop, but few have a better viewpoint, or better memories, than Gatlin on what basketball in March is all about.
The first month of spring stirs images of both madness and sadness, triumph and tragedy in him. Those feelings will likely reach their annual peak in tonight’s ACC championship game.
After starring at D.H. Conley High School in the early 1980s, Gatlin played for a Maryland team that captured the attention of the college basketball world. The Terrapins, fronted by superstar Len Bias and legendary coach Lefty Driesell, won the ACC tournament in 1984 in Gatlin’s freshman season and marched all the way to the Sweet Sixteen that year and again the following year.
An interview Gatlin recorded about his ACC tournament experiences figured prominently in an ESPN documentary titled “The Tournament” which wrapped up last week on the ACC Network and is available for streaming on espn.com.
Gatlin, 57, said he was surprised he became such a focal point of the 10-episode series after recording the interview used in the film back in 2020. “The Tournament” aired from Feb. 7 to March 7, and Gatlin appears in the seventh episode.
“It was quite interesting because I did that interview two or three years ago and I did not know they had gone back to get high school pictures and all that of me,” he said. “To have my son see that, it was special. I know that I had a good run at it and played an integral part of that game (Maryland beat Duke 74-62 at the Greensboro Coliseum for the title), but I didn’t know they considered me a missing piece on that team.”
Gatlin said he was originally supposed to do the interview with prominent ESPN basketball analyst and former Duke player Jay Bilas, but the onset of COVID-19 forced the two longtime friends to be interviewed separately.
“When I saw it, it shocked me because I got a lot of air time on that thing,” Gatlin said with a laugh. “It validated a lot. That was my freshman year, it was in the state of North Carolina, so it was special. Ironically, I made Greensboro my home. I drive past that coliseum all the time now.
“Seeing the documentary gave me an eerie feeling and a sad feeling. I remember how excited Lenny was after that game.”
The beginning
Like most college stars, Gatlin went from a Conley reserve as a freshman to a can’t-miss prospect by graduation.
“I was having the time of my life and was really excited to play ball at Conley,” Gatlin said. “Living out in the country, playing basketball was so big at the time, and there were a lot of great teams. Rose had a great team and Ayden-Grifton had a strong team. I was really excited about basketball because I was getting success early and played as a freshman on the Conley varsity team.”
Under head coach Shelly Marsh, Gatlin was a fast riser. The lanky kid who dominated at the middle school level leapt into the high school ranks with plenty of promise, but he was forced to prove himself again, a vital lesson that helped to jump-start his life in the game.
“I was on varsity, but I didn’t start that year, and that was best thing coach Marsh ever did was he didn’t start me,” Gatlin said. “It taught me how to work and how to pay attention to detail. The transition was really quick because coming from junior high, I was already 6-foot-3 or 6-4 and I could pretty much have my way.
“But at the high school level, I was pretty skinny. Coach said, ‘I can’t play you inside, you’re too skinny. I need you at point guard because you can shoot the ball and I need you to handle the ball.’ He saw the talent, but I needed to prove myself. All my cousins and my siblings played at Conley, so it was a big thing in my family and everybody was asking if I was going to break this record or that record.”
Proving himself didn't take long. Gatlin said that around Christmas of his freshman season at Conley, his game took off, highlighted by his role in beating Rose in the annual Pitt County Christmas tournament.
Although Marsh made him come off the bench, Gatlin said he played upwards of 25 minutes in most games.
“I was happy to get 10 minutes or five minutes or 25 minutes,” he said.
The hype around his game grew quickly during his time at Conley, and Gatlin was getting noticed. He got an invitation to a five-star camp heading into his senior year and was told if he excelled there, he was likely on his way to being the top player in the state.
Maryland
Gatlin went to the camp and did just that while rubbing elbows with other future stars like Tommy Amaker and Mugsy Bogues. As promised, his play at the camp ramped up the interest in him dramatically.
“I started getting calls from every school in the country, started getting calls from everyone,” he said, noting N.C. State, Wake Forest, Syracuse and Duke among them. “When you go through that process, you really kind of narrow it down to the schools that play your style.”
Friends, family and coaches wanted him to stay in eastern North Carolina or at the very least in the state. After a visit to Raleigh, Gatlin initially told N.C. State he was leaning toward the Wolfpack. But, against the wishes of many of those around him, he took a planned visit to College Park, Maryland, to meet Driesell.
That visit had a life-changing effect.
“Lefty was such a great salesman,” said Gatlin, adding that the coach reminded him of some of the great North Carolina players who had donned Terps red before him. “Lefty just really sold me and my mom about some of the eastern North Carolina guys, and he even started talking about coming down there to visit and going to Parker’s Barbecue and all that.”
‘Lenny’
Bias became the face of the 1984 and ‘85 teams before his untimely death in 1986 from a cocaine overdose that made national headlines. His death came two days after he became the second overall pick in the NBA draft by the Boston Celtics.
Although Bias’ death came to mostly define him, Gatlin has much different memories of him. Bias came home to Greenville with Gatlin once during their college days, visiting East Carolina and the West Greenville Gym together and spending time with the Gatlin family.
“I never saw him do drugs,” Gatlin said of Bias. “I had been to his house, he had been to my house. A lot of my relatives knew him well, and he knew the family. It was one of those things where ... I never saw that side of him. I would have been shocked if I did.
“Lenny was the best — great teammate, a great friend. A lot of people don’t know this, but Lenny came home with me. We had a nice time there. Lenny was one of those guys that you could see he was before his time with his athleticism.”
Guilt by association
Bias wasn’t the only one from the Maryland team to have his NBA dreams cut short by the overdose.
Gatlin went on to play in the professional ranks both domestically and abroad before deciding to stop playing and start coaching, first as a multiple state championship winner in the high school ranks and then moving up to the college game.
When he left Maryland, he was very much in the running to play at the highest level. But when it came time to work out for NBA teams, the message he got was shocking.
“You can be guilty by association and that’s how it goes, and I tell kids that all the time,” Gatlin said. “After Lenny lost his life, Lefty lost his job, the school president was gone and the (athletic director) got fired. ... When it came to the team, it trickled down to us also. I went to the Bucks and Pacers, and they said we can’t have that around us because of what happened at Maryland.”
Gatlin said the entire team became negatively associated with Bias’ death, and it very likely cost Gatlin his NBA shot.
“I never drank or smoked in my life,” Gatlin said. “I got my degree and other kids on the team finished their degree. That was was the most painful thing for me.”