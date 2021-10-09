UCF’s Mark Antony Richards powered into the end zone with 20 seconds left in the game on Saturday night in Orlando to give the Knights a 20-16 triumph over East Carolina.
The late score came after UCF converted on a fourth-and-eight play and kept driving and chewing away at the game clock. The go-ahead TD overturned an ECU lead in a tight affair and snapped the Pirates’ three-game winning streak.
The teams traded their first touchdowns of the night in the third quarter at the Bounce House, but the Knights had one more left in the fourth to put the game away.
“It's a game where, when you look at it tomorrow, it's going to be one play here, one play there," ECU head coach Mike Houston told the Pirate IMG Network. “You thought you had the game won multiple times. I felt like (the fourth-and-eight) was the ball game. If you get that stop there, the game's over. But we didn't. We still should have gotten a stop on that drive and we never should have given up the touchdown."
The teams battled out of a 3-3 stalemate at halftime, with the Pirates (3-3, 1-1 American Athletic Conference) cashing in on a Juan Powell interception for a second Owen Daffer field goal for a 6-3 edge with 10:34 left in the third quarter.
But UCF countered with its lead weapon. Running back Johnny Richardson, who ran for a game-high 104 yards, broke free from 4 yards out into the end zone for the first TD of the game and a 10-6 Knights lead.
The Pirates and Knights traded punts before ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers found Audie Omotosho for a 27-yard scoring strike to put the Pirates back in front, 13-10.
ECU extended that edge after a lengthy drive to open the fourth, making it 16-10 on another Daffer field goal with 7:01 to play. But UCF took over from there.
Richardson broke loose to the 25-yard line on the ensuing drive, and a Daniel Obarski field goal made it 16-13.
A three-and-out from ECU proved costly, as UCF took the ball and launched another scoring drive, capped by Richards’ run to the left side for the winning score.
Ahlers threw for 208 yards with a TD and an interception, while UCF’s Mikey Keene tossed for 194 yards with no TDs and a pick.
Out of the backfield, Rahjai Harris led the Pirates with 73 yards, compared with 65 from Keaton Mitchell. Tyler Snead led ECU’s receivers with six catches for 69 yards.
Ryan O’Keefe made 10 catches for 73 yards to lead UCF (3-2, 1-1).
The Pirates started strong on the opening possession, driving to the UCF 10-yard line before Mitchell lost the handle on the football. The Knights recovered the running back’s fumble and kept the game scoreless.
There were still zeroes on the scoreboard for both teams after the first quarter, but the opening play of the second was a 35-yard field goal off the foot of Obarski to push the Knights into the lead, 3-0.
ECU’s response was immediate.
The Pirates marched the other direction behind Mitchell (22 yds. in the first half on seven carries), who helped ECU gain multiple first downs before stalling inside the red zone. Daffer’s 29-yard field goal split the uprights to tie the game.
Ahlers was sacked for the 18th time this season to help derail the Pirates’ second possession.
The halftime tie between the teams was the first in the series since 2011.