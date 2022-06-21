The Pitt County Post 39 baseball team used a big third inning to break the game open on its way to a 10-0 victory in five innings over visiting Kinston Post 43 in an American Legion Area 1 East Conference game Tuesday night.
The hosts put up one run apiece in the first two innings before using the big bottom of the third to take a comfortable lead.
“It was a really slow game to begin with, but credit our guys, we were patient, we hit some balls on the nose early but did not have a lot to show for it,” Post 39 head coach Ryan Meadows said. “Their pitcher got tired and started making some mistakes, and our guys had some really patient at-bats and the game came to us.”
Grayson Myrick led off the third for Post 39 (12-2) with a solo home run down the left-field line to make it a 3-0 game.
A walk issued to Cole Watkins followed before a single up the middle by Shawn Gerard, as later it was a single to left off the bat of Dawson Ables that loaded the bases with still just one out in the frame.
Alex Popavich then drew a bases-loaded walk to bring home Watkins, and Bonner also drew a walk to score Gerard for the third run of the inning.
After a strikeout, the visitors looked to get out of the inning as Perry Eveleth stepped to the plate.
The rising J.H. Rose senior laced a pitch into right field for a bases-clearing double, scoring Ables, Popavich and Bonner to break the game open at 8-0.
Myrick then came up for the second time in the inning, this time driving a single to right field to score the final run of the inning.
The score remained 9-0 into the bottom of the fifth, as Pitt County needed just one run to secure a mercy-rule victory.
A fly out to center got the inning started before Owen Boyd worked a full-count walk to put the game-winning run on base.
After a fly out to right for the second out of the inning, Eveleth laced a single to right to put runners on the corners with two away.
With Myrick at the plate, a wild pitch skipped to the backstop, allowing Boyd to come in to score the game-ending run.
Post 39 took advantage of defensive mistakes in the opening inning to plate the game’s first run.
A one-out walk issued to Cam Greenway got the inning going before Eveleth grounded into what appeared to be a routine 4-6-3 double play.
Instead, a bobble by Post 43’s second baseman allowed both runners to reach safely and continue the inning.
A strikeout followed as Watkins came to the plate and a wild pitch allowed Greenway to score to make it a 1-0 game.
Pitt County doubled its lead in the second as Smith and Popavich reached on a pair of walks around an infield single by Ables to load the bases with one away.
Bonner then drew a four-pitch walk to push across Smith to push Post 39’s lead to two.
Kinston’s best opportunity to get on the board came in the fourth inning when it loaded the bases with two outs on a single, double and a walk.
Andrew Wallen was able to get out of the jam with the help of his battery mate, as Eveleth fired to first to pick off Day, who was tagged out in a rundown before the runner from third could cross the plate to end the threat.
Wallen went four scoreless innings on the mound, allowing just four hits, two walks and hitting a batter while striking out four to pick up the win.
“Andrew Wallen was phenomenal. As we head into July, we’re looking for who is going to be our playoff starters and he has really put his name in the hat to be a top starter for us,” Meadows said. “He’s a kid from Rose that got some innings this year, but was on a really deep pitching staff and I think the more innings he gets with us this summer, the more he’ll develop.”
Post 39 turned to Watkins on the dish in the fifth, as he struck out the side to finish off the 10-0 victory.
Post 39 is back in action today as it hosts Wayne County at 7 p.m. in a conference game.