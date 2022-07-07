Pitt County Post 39 got off to a hot start at the plate and then rode a strong pitching performance to the end to secure a 6-2 victory over visiting Kinston in Game 1 of the American Legion Area 1 East baseball semifinals Thursday night at Pitt Community College.
The hosts put up six runs in the first three innings behind five extra-base hits to take a commanding 6-0 lead.
“We’ve got about 12 or 13 pretty good hitters and they’ve really bought into what their role is,” Pitt County Post 39 head coach Ryan Meadows said. “Some nights it’s a different role and some nights need a big swing and some nights we need some manufacturing. We certainly had some big swings tonight.”
Perry Eveleth led off the bottom of the first by driving a pitch over the center fielder’s head for a double, taking third when the throw in sailed over the cut-off man.
Former J.H. Rose teammate Cam Greenway then put Post 39 on the board by hitting a sacrifice fly to center field to plate Eveleth for the game’s first run.
The 39ers continued to roll at the plate in the second inning as Shawn Gerard took a full-count pitch for a ball to reach on a leadoff walk.
Daniel Paciullo then brought Gerard in to score when he laced a pitch into the left-center gap for an RBI ground-rule double, before being replaced by courtesy runner Owen Boyd and bringing Andrew Wallen to the plate.
Wallen joined the extra-base hit parade, hitting a towering two-run home run down the left field line to help give Pitt County a 4-0 lead after two innings of play.
In the third inning, Cole Watkins got things rolling with a double to center before Gerard delivered Post 39’s second home run of the night, a two-run shot to left-center to push the lead to 6-0 after three.
On the other side, Jake Fuller gave Post 39 a quality start on the mound, pitching three no-hit innings, walking three and striking out three to get the win.
Pitt County then turned to Dylan Harris and Cole Smith in relief, as each gave up one run in two innings of work.
“You’re not going to win this thing without sufficient and ample pitching,” Meadows said. “We went into it playing two numbers, obviously the scoreboard and the second we were really playing the pitch counts so guys can bounce back as quickly as possible.”
Harris surrendered two hits and struck out a pair, while Smith allowed one run on a solo home run to left-center by Jon Howard and struck out the final two batters of the game to finish off the 6-2 win.
Kinston got on the board in the top of the fourth when Cooper Emory led off with a single up the middle and later scored on a one-out single to left-center off the bat of Matthew Hill.
The game’s final run Howard’s homer in the top of the seventh.
The teams are back in action today in Kinston for Game 2, as Post 39 can advance to the Area 1 East championship series with a win, while a Post 43 win would force a winner-take-all Game 3 back in Winterville Saturday.