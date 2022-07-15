GOLDSBORO — Pitt County Post 39 needed one win to eliminate Wayne County Post 11 and move on to the Area 1 championship series. The only problem was that Tyler Thompson was on the mound and he made sure he and his teammates would play more baseball.
Thompson carved up the Post 39 lineup and made sure his team would hang around for at least one more game in a 3-0 victory on Friday. Post 11’s victory was its first in the best-of-five series after Post 39 won the first two games.
Post 39 will take a 2-1 series lead into Saturday still needing one more win.
“He’s good,” Post 39 coach Ryan Meadows said of Thompson. “You got to tip your hat. He’s had our number, you know.”
And that number only grew larger.
Thompson has now tossed 19 scoreless innings this summer against Pitt County’s legion team. The right-hander showed why he has been so dominant as breaking pitches in the dirt played off a big fastball, a combination he used to collect seven strikeouts. He also messed with hitters’ timing at the plate as he mixed in a delayed leg kick and a wobble while in the windup, and other times sped up his delivery.
The good news for Post 39? Thompson can’t pitch on Saturday.
“He’s not gonna be able to pitch tomorrow, but they’re gonna keep those same philosophies and approaches,” Meadows said. “And our hitters have to make some adjustments.”
Thompson allowed three hits over seven innings in a complete-game shutout. He had seven strikeouts and walked three. He didn’t allow a Post 39 runner to reach second base after the second inning.
Post 11 scored one run in the second, then added unearned runs in the fourth and seventh innings while taking advantage of four errors at the shortstop position.
Andrew Wallen made the start for Pitt County and went 4.0 innings. The tall righty allowed five hits and two runs (one earned) with three strikeouts and two hit batters. Ryan Smith entered in relief and covered 1.1 shutout innings.
Cole Smith pitched the next 1.1 innings and allowed an unearned run that came with two outs in the seventh inning.
With thoughts of ending the series with a comeback, Post 39 was aggressive on the basepaths late in the game in an attempt to manufacture some runs. Cam Greenway hit a bloop single to shallow right field and tried to stretch a single into a double but was thrown out at second to end the inning
If the close play had gone Greenway’s way, Chase Anderson would have scored from second to cut the deficit in half. Post 39 was aggressive again in the sixth when Cole Watkins tried to tag up from first on a foul popup to the catcher, only to be doubled off to end the inning.
And while the aggressive style of play ended some late scoring threats, Meadows said that aggressiveness is what he likes to see.
“We ran ourselves into runs this year and tonight we ran ourselves out of innings,” Meadows said. “At least we weren’t being complacent. We weren’t sitting on our heels, we were trying to make something happen. And, you know, if we keep playing hard and being aggressive, we’re going to be fine.”
The best-of-five series continues on Saturday with Game 4 scheduled for a 5 p.m. start at Pitt Community College. North Pitt High School is also an option, depending on how the two fields cleared the rain that was dumped on them the past couple of days.
A potential Game 5 would be played directly after, as a Post 11 win would even the series and force a winner-take-all finale.
“The bottom line is we’ve got a day of baseball (Saturday),” Meadows said. “We’ve got to win one game and we’re gonna try like crazy to do that.”