BUIES CREEK — The Pitt County Post 39 Legion baseball team hasn’t been able to think about much of anything except baseball this summer. Monday’s game against Fuquay-Varina Post 116 to determine seeding for the upcoming state championship was the fourth game in as many days for the 39ers.
“We’re pretty tapped out, man,” Post 39 head coach Ryan Meadows said. “We gave it everything we had. I’m so proud of the guys for giving everything, physically and mentally.”
The 39ers lost, 8-5, to Post 116 on Monday on the campus of Campbell University at the Camels’ Jim Perry Stadium. They will own a No. 2 seed in the upcoming state championships. Pitt County defeated Fuquay-Varina by the same score earlier this summer, but a repeat performance wasn’t in store this time around as it entered the game fresh off a long weekend of baseball.
Post 39 won the back end of a doubleheader on Saturday to clinch the best-of-five series to advance to Monday’s state championship seeding game, and the toll of the endless slate of games finally gripped the squad.
The team looked fresh early, however, and showed why it had been a tough team to beat over the past month when the 39ers took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning. The trio of runs came right after starting pitcher Grayson Myrick wiggled out of a jam in the bottom of the second after running into trouble when he plunked two batters with two outs.
The team’s bats rode the emotional high in the top half of the third, but couldn’t hold off Post 116 for much longer as it answered with five runs in the bottom half of the inning.
But Post 39 didn’t make it this far without some fight. And the 39ers showed just that in the top of the fourth when Perry Eveleth roped a two-run double to left-center field that tied the score at 5-5.
For his team to battle back on a hot evening, after playing countless hours of baseball over the past week, Meadows was encouraged that his players showed resolve in battling back.
“In teenage boys’ lives there’s a lot of distractions, whether you play baseball or not,” Meadows said. “And some of them handle it better than others. I think our guys have done a good job of that. And when they come to the ballpark, they’ve given everything they’ve got each and every day.”
Post 116 again answered and took the lead for good with three runs in the bottom of the fourth to push its lead to 8-5. Neither team scored again as Fuquay-Varina held on to win as it earned the No. 1 seed in next week’s pool play.
Post 39 reliever Dawson Ables pitched the final two innings and didn’t allow a run as he turned in a strong performance for a team that is gassed in the pitching department.
Many of the players have been around the game for the past 11 months. Between fall leagues, offseason workouts, spring high school season and now Legion games, Post 39 has lived and breathed baseball.
“We need some time away from baseball,” Meadows said. “I told the guys the next couple of days to try to go do something else. You know, we’ve been doing this, some of them since August or September, and it’s almost August and September again. We’ve been doing this pretty much year-round.”
The state championship is scheduled to begin on July 26. The four areas (Pitt County is from Area 1) each qualified two teams for the state championship. Eight teams will make up two pools of four teams. The best two records in each pool will advance to the state finals beginning July 29.
Meadows expects that the upcoming week off will do wonders for both the players and the coaching staff.
“We’ve got some tired legs, we’ve got some tired arms and we’ve got some tired minds,” Meadows said. “You know, we’re gonna go let them be teenagers. And the coaches are going to see their families for a few days. We’re going to come back refreshed and energized and ride this thing out and see how far we can go. And we’re going to have some fun.”