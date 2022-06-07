Pitt County Post 39 took advantage of a handful of early mistakes before holding off a late-game rally by Wilson Post 13 to secure a 6-4 win in an American Legion baseball contest at Pitt Community College Tuesday night.
Post 39 scored three runs in the first two innings thanks to five errors by the visitors to take a lead it held the remainder of the game.
After Dylan Harris worked around a one-out single in the top of the first, the home side got to work at the plate.
Elijah Bonner led off by reaching on a walk before an errant pickoff throw sailed into foul territory, allowing him to advance all the way to third.
In the same sequence, a throw to third base was low and skipped into shallow left field, allowing Bonner to go from first to home for the game’s first run on a pair of errors.
An error then allowed Spencer Bradley to reach safely before a fly out to center resulted in the inning’s first out and brought Andrew Wallen to the plate.
Wallen laced a pitch into the left-center gap for a double, plating Bradley all the way from first to make it a 2-0 game after one inning of play.
Post 39 kept the pressure on in the second inning as Cole Smith and Dawson Ables both reached on walks around a fly out to right to bring Bonner to the plate with one away in the frame.
Bonner laid down a sacrifice bunt to the third-base side of the mound, and his speed forced a wide throw, allowing Smith to come in to score and make it a three-run game.
“We were shorthanded at the beginning of the game. This is the hardest week of the entire summer to navigate for American Legion baseball,” Post 39 head coach Ryan Meadows said. “Just the fact that the kids that didn’t having anything going on came out here and played hard from the get-go, then the guys that had to come later showed up and did whatever they could to help the team.”
Wilson battled back in the third as Carson Ashman walked before back-to-back singles by J.D. Graziani and Tyler Pegram brought Ashman home for the away side’s first run of the game.
Harris limited the damage with a fly out to center followed by a pair of strikeouts to preserve the two-run lead.
The hosts responded in the fourth inning as Smith led off by driving a pitch over the center fielder’s head and up against the fence for a triple before scoring on a sacrifice fly to left by Owen Boyd.
Post 39 stretched its lead to 6-1 in the fifth inning as Tanner Cannon singled through the right side with one away before stealing second and taking third on a high throw by the catcher.
A fly out to left followed, before a pair of crucial two-out hits followed, as Shawn Gerard doubled to center to plate Cannon and Daniel Paciullo drove a single into right-center to bring in courtesy runner Ward Evans to push the lead to five.
Post 13 cut the lead in half in the ensuing inning, as Kameron Wright doubled before Jordan Wright drove a two-run home run over the fence in left to bring the score to 6-3 heading into the final inning.
In the seventh, Wilson continued to rally as Graziani drew a walk before stealing second with one out.
An infield single by Travis Gamache followed, as a low throw to first skipped into foul territory, allowing Gamache to take second while Graziani came around to score to cut the deficit to 6-4 and bring the tying run to the plate.
Kameron Wright followed with his second hit in as many innings, lining a single into left to put the potential tying run on board with runners at the corners.
The hosts then turned to Cole Smith on the mound, as he got Jordan Wright to harmlessly fly out to center to secure the save in a 6-4 victory.
Pitt County Post 39 is back in action today as it hosts Durham before taking on Louisburg at home Thursday.