A pair of first-inning runs were all Pitt County Post 39 needed as it defeated visiting Wayne County Post 11 2-0 in the opening game of the Area 1 East championship Monday night at Pitt Community College.
Dylan Harris, who gave Post 39 five-plus strong innings in the start, retired the side in order to start the game, and Pitt County then got to work at the plate.
The home half of the inning got under way with Perry Eveleth drawing a walk before Cam Greenway lined a single through the left side.
After Grayson Myrick reached on a fielder’s choice that saw Eveleth forced out at third, Cole Watkins drew a walk to load the bases with only one away.
Wayne County starting pitcher looked to tightrope his way out of the inning after forcing a fly out to second to bring Andrew Wallen to the dish.
Instead, Wallen ripped a pitch into left field scoring both Greenway and Myrick to give Pitt County an early two-run lead.
“We had a great first inning, we had some really good at-bats and drove the pitch count up,” Post 39 head coach Ryan Meadows said. “Andrew Wallen got a great pitch to hit and didn’t miss it to put us on the board.”
On the other side, Harris shut down Post 11 for five innings, allowing just two hits and no walks.
After each hit surrendered, Harris responded by stranding the runners in scoring position.
In the top of the third, it was a one-out single to right by Landon Sutton, who stole second after a strikeout, before Harris got a fly out to right to end the inning.
Nathan Smith led off Wayne County’s half of the fifth with a double to left but found himself standing on second to end the inning after Harris got a pair of fly-ball outs around a strikeout.
Pitt County had a chance to build on its lead in the third inning when Myrick led off with a single to center before Watkins drew a four-pitch walk.
However, back-to-back fielder’s choices saw both runners forced out at third before a walk drawn by Shawn Gerard loaded the bases.
Post 11 was able to keep the deficit at two as starting pitcher William Pennington got a strikeout to end the inning.
The fifth inning saw Post 39 threaten again with runners on the corners and one away after an infield single by Myrick and a walk issued to Daniel Paciullo.
Elijah Bonner pinch ran for Myrick, stealing second before taking third on a wild pitch, while Chase Anderson courtesy ran for Paciullo at first.
Post 39 then attempted a double steal, as Anderson broke for second, drawing a pick off throw from reliever Grey Gurganious.
First baseman Mason Moffett then fired home, as Sutton put the tag on Bonner in a bang-bang play at the plate for the second out.
The visitors finally solved Harris in the sixth inning as three straight batters reached with one away to load the bases.
Lane McLean walked before a pair of singles by Braeden Collins and Moffett ended Harris’ night on the mound.
Harris finished with five-plus shutout innings, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out three to pick up the win.
“You can’t say enough about our pitching and defense,” Meadows said. “Dylan Harris came out and had no leash on the pitch count and really the team on his back and threw some good, high-leverage pitches, and our defense came to play too.”
Harris was quick to credit his teammates for his strong performance on the mound.
“I felt good up there. The scoreboard wouldn’t have ended up like it was unless I had those seven guys behind me and the one guy in front of me,” Harris said. “I didn’t have many strikeouts, I was just letting them hit it and my guys made the plays and that’s the reason we won.”
Post 39 turned to Cole Smith in relief, as the first batter he faced looked to lay down a squeeze bunt, but Smith charged and flipped to Paciullo behind the plate to force McLean out at home.
Cole Smith then slammed the door by forcing Nathan Smith to strike out on a pitch in the dirt, as Paciullo stepped on the plate for the final out of the inning.
In the seventh, Cole Smith finished off the save with a 1-2-3 inning, getting the final out via a groundout to short after starting the inning with back-to-back strikeouts.
The teams will be back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the second game of the best-of-5 series before returning to PCC for Game 3 Wednesday.