Pitt County Post 39 head coach Ryan Meadows, second from right, talks with his team during a break in the action in a game during the regular season. Post 39 defeated Rowan County in the opening game of the North Carolina Legion state tournament Tuesday.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

BUIES CREEK — Pitt County Post 39 overcame a late deficit to force extra innings before defeating Rowan County Post 342, 5-2, in 11 innings in its opening game at the North Carolina Legion state tournament Tuesday afternoon.

Cole Watkins delivered the game-winner for Post 39, a three-run home run with one out in the top of the 11th inning.