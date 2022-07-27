...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Pitt County Post 39 head coach Ryan Meadows, second from right, talks with his team during a break in the action in a game during the regular season. Post 39 defeated Rowan County in the opening game of the North Carolina Legion state tournament Tuesday.
BUIES CREEK — Pitt County Post 39 overcame a late deficit to force extra innings before defeating Rowan County Post 342, 5-2, in 11 innings in its opening game at the North Carolina Legion state tournament Tuesday afternoon.
Cole Watkins delivered the game-winner for Post 39, a three-run home run with one out in the top of the 11th inning.
Post 39 took an early lead with a run in the top of the first inning before Rowan County responded with a two-run home run in the home half of the frame to retake the lead.
Pitt County looked primed to tie the game or take the lead in the third as it loaded the bases with no outs behind a Cole Watkins double followed by back-to-back walks.
Instead, Post 342 got out of the jam by forcing a pair of fly outs followed by a strikeout to preserve its one-run lead.
The score remained 2-1 into the seventh inning before Post 39 rallied to even the score with a sacrifice fly out of an hour-long rain delay.
Rowan County had a prime chance to secure a walk-off win in the eighth inning, as it put the first two runners on base in the inning.
After a sacrifice bunt moved both runners into scoring position with just one out, Post 39 intentionally walked the following batter to load the bases, before getting back-to-back outs to escape the jam and send the game into the ninth.
Post 342 had another chance to close the game out in the bottom of the ninth, as Matt Connolly hit a two-out double into the gap and took third on an error but was stranded as teams remained tied at two heading into the 10th.
Pitt County had its first chance of extras in the 10th, as it got a pair of runners on with two outs, but was unable to scrape across any runs.
Watkins then delivered the go-ahead three-run home run in the top of the 11th to lift Post 39 to the victory.
Dylan Harris then recorded the save on the mound, working around a two-out infield single to shut the door.
Pitt County will now take on Queen City at 10 a.m. today in the second game of pool play.