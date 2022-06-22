The opening game of the best-of-three Greenville Little League City Championship at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park was postponed due to weather Wednesday night.
North State champion Ross Orthodontics and Tar Heel champion Truist were in the bottom of the first inning in Game 1 of the 10th annual City Championship before a storm rolled into the area.
The game will resume Thursday at 7 p.m. with Ross Orthodontics holding a 3-0 lead and Truist at bat with two outs in the bottom of the first inning.
Game 2 will now be played Friday at 7 p.m., and if the teams split the first two games, a winner-take-all Game 3 is set for Saturday at a time to be determined.
Ross Orthodontics put up a trio of runs in the top of the first inning of the opening game without registering a hit, taking advantage of four walks and two hit batters to take an early lead.
Graham Albritton led the inning off by reaching on a hit by pitch before Cooper Alexander worked a walk on a full-count pitch.
A fielder's choice then allowed Jackson Modlin to reach safely while Albritton was forced out at third before Reed Hardee reached on a fielder's choice of his own as Alexander was also forced out at third for the second out of the inning.
After falling behind in the count 0-2, Bickett Griffis kept the inning alive by drawing a walk to load the bases.
Foster Griffis was then hit by a pitch to bring in Modlin, while Grant Holley drew a full-count walk to push across Hardee for the second run of the inning.
A wild pitch then allowed Bickett Griffis to score the third and final run of the inning before Truist got out of the inning with a strikeout.
In the bottom of the inning, Haiden Simo led off with a single through the right side before Tanner Williams later reached on a fielder's choice, as Simo was forced out at second for the second out of the inning.
Ryder Anderson then laced a single to left, as before Eli McNeil could step to the plate with runners at first and second and two outs, lightning in the area forced the game into a delay at 7:33 p.m.
The game was eventually called at 8:30 p.m. after a 57 minute delay and will be picked up with McNeil at the plate Thursday at 7 p.m.