Truist kept its title hopes alive with a 9-2 victory over Ross Orthodontics in Game 2 of the Greenville Little Leagues City Championship series Friday night.
Playing as the away side, Truist jumped out to an early lead with a pair of runs in the first before doubling its lead in the second and breaking the game open with a five-run fifth.
Haiden Simo led off the game by reaching on an error before Gavin Whitley followed by driving a single into right field.
A single to left-center off the bat of Tanner Williams followed, plating Simo for the game’s first run.
Later in the inning, Eli McNeil grounded out to second to bring home Whitley to make it a 2-0 game after one inning of play after Whitley worked around a two-out single by Ross Orthodontics in the bottom half.
The away side took advantage of an error in the second inning to add to its lead, as Tilghman Dody reached on a one-out walk before the error on a fly ball to center allowed Carter York to reach safely.
Simo followed by hitting a grounder to short, as Ross Orthodontics tried to get the out at second, but York was able to beat the fielder to the bag to load the bases with one out.
With the bases loaded, Whitley also hit a grounder to short, as Simo was forced out at second, but the home side was unable to turn the 6-4-3 double play, as Dody scored on the play while York raced around from second to score to push the lead to 4-0.
Truist took the four-run lead into the fifth inning before scoring five runs to take a commanding 9-0 lead.
The inning got started with McNeil reaching on an error, as he then took second on a wild pitch and later scored on a one-out single to center off the bat of Christian Grimm.
Another error allowed Noah Sutton to reach base, bringing up York, who lined an RBI double into left-center to bring in Grimm.
A fly out to short followed, as Ross Orthodontics looked to limit the damage when Whitley stepped to the plate.
Instead, he drove a 3-1 pitch over the fence in center field for a three-run home run to give Truist a 9-0 lead heading to the sixth inning.
Ross Orthodontics was able to break up the shutout in the last frame behind a defensive mistake.
Jackson Modlin walked to start the inning before Whitley recorded a pair of outs to finish his night on the mound after reaching the pitch limit.
Whitley went 5.2 innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits and two walks while striking 11 to record the win on the mound.
Taking over on the mound for Truist was Simo, who was greeted by Jett Vaughn’s single to center, as an error on the play allowed Modlin to advance to third while Vaughn took second.
With two runners in scoring position, Payne Griffis hit a grounder to third, and the throw skipped into foul territory, allowing both Simo and Vaughn to score and bring the final score to 9-2 after Simo forced a fly out to left to end the game.
The teams will now meet in a winner-take-all Game 3 Saturday at 11 a.m.