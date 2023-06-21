Kiwanis' Luca Garland launches the ball from center field to home plate in an attempt to get the EC Auto runner out during the Little League city championship series Wednesday night at Stallings Stadium.
East Carolina Auto's Hayden Lovett pitches against Kiwanis during the Little League city championship series Wednesday night at Stallings Stadium.
East Carolina Auto catcher Grady Conway braces for impact and makes the force out on Kiwanis' Cooper Sims (11) during the Little League city championship series Wednesday night at Stallings Stadium.
Kiwanis' Luca Garland launches the ball from center field to home plate in an attempt to get the EC Auto runner out during the Little League city championship series Wednesday night at Stallings Stadium.
East Carolina Auto's Conner Senatore is hyped after sliding safely into home plate against Kiwanis during the Little League city championship series Wednesday night at Stallings Stadium.
Kiwanis' Oliver Hinnant pitches against EC Auto during the Little League city championship series Wednesday night at Stallings Stadium.
East Carolina Auto's Cy Youngs completes a force out against Kiwanis during the Little League City Championship Series Wednesday night at Stallings Stadium.
Kiwanis' Price Hinnant (23) completes the force out against EC Auto during the Little League city championship series Wednesday night at Stallings Stadium.
East Carolina Auto's Toben Butler (5) is congratulated after scoring a run against Kiwanis during the Little League city championship series Wednesday night at Stallings Stadium.
Kiwanis' Luca Garland completes the force out against EC Auto during the Little League city championship series Wednesday night at Stallings Stadium.
No matter how the Greenville Little Leagues city championship series ends, Game One will be tough to beat.
EC Auto & Truck Center saw its early lead 4-0 lead go up in smoke amid a furious Kiwanis rally that catapulted it into a temporary 8-5 advantage on Wednesday night at Elm Street Park. With the game deadlocked at 8-8 in the bottom of the sixth, EC Auto found one last flurry when Thomas Moye's bloop single sent the winning run across the plate for a frantic 9-8 decision.