No matter how the Greenville Little Leagues city championship series ends, Game One will be tough to beat.

EC Auto & Truck Center saw its early lead 4-0 lead go up in smoke amid a furious Kiwanis rally that catapulted it into a temporary 8-5 advantage on Wednesday night at Elm Street Park. With the game deadlocked at 8-8 in the bottom of the sixth, EC Auto found one last flurry when Thomas Moye's bloop single sent the winning run across the plate for a frantic 9-8 decision.