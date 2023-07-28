Pitt County celebrate pic

Pitt County players celebrate after recording the final out in a 6-1 victory over California at the 2022 Little League Softball World Series. The Pitt County all-stars are headed back to the World Series after winning the Southeast Regional.

 File photo/The Daily Reflector

The Pitt County 12U softball all-stars are making another short trip of a lifetime.

For the second straight year, the local team from Winterville will make the trip into town for the Little League Softball World Series. The 12Us beat Tennessee for the second consecutive day, 3-0, to win the Southeast Regional in Warner Robins, Ga., on Friday.


  